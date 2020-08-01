“In Germany they are preparing for this crisis by stocking up with sausage and cheese. That’s the Wurst Kase scenario!”
Thursday morning, I was drinking a cup of coffee with two days beard growth in my pajama bottoms with no top and hadn’t had a shower in over 24 hours. I rolled out of bed at 7:58 a.m. and still easily made the 8 a.m. computer clock-in deadline.
Working from home will never seem like a real thing. I am still not used to it. Sure, there are advantages; like sitting in your home office unshaven, filthy, and topless; however, it seems so weird.
The mini-fridge and microwave at the office somehow seem much less accessible and convenient than the ones just feet from my home desk.
Like many American workers, I have no idea when my life as an American office worker will return to a semblance of normal. We were out of the office for three months and went back. In seemingly no time at all, here we are again.
I am glad I don’t have to wear my mask when I take a potty break. When I take five, I can sweep and mop a floor. I can have my music as loud as I want and not have to use headphones (a very subtle and light dig at one of my office buddies. He will read this, and he will know).
However, it takes a lot of discipline to work from your home. It takes a lot of discipline to not sit out on the back porch and watch the nesting hawks in my back yard on a beautiful morning. It takes a lot of discipline to wait until noon and be clocked out to take a shower. It takes a lot of discipline to, well, I think I have made my point!
Mostly though, the day is very bland without my office mates, who always make any workday more enjoyable. I am so fortunate to have friends who can turn even the blandest and/or stressful day into some fun. We are friends and we truly like working with each other. In fact, we mostly just like each other in general.
We do occasionally text some nonsense back and forth and take jabs at each other and often use self-deprecating humor to make the workday more entertaining. Texting on company equipment certainly has limitations that a closed-door office session does not. Real friends seem to have a respectful anything-goes-between-friends outlook when it comes to humor.
Most of us who work closely in office spaces spend way more actual time in-person interacting with co-workers than we would with our own nuclear family in each work week.
I know many people reading this are in the same COVID World of altered work schedules and work settings. For me, fighting the loneliness and boredom of the in-home workday is probably more difficult than my actual work tasks.
I guess all of us are in this together while we are apart.
Word is that in a couple of weeks, one of us will return to the actual physical office one day per week to begin a gradual easing back to normal someday. I must admit I won’t mind that one day at all. Will get me out of the house. Some semblance of normality of a disciplined daily schedule will be a good thing for me.
I will probably whistle all the way to the office on that first day, realizing that getting out of the house is good for one’s mental state.
The thing is that I only live three blocks from the office. And I will be the only one in the office on my chosen day.
If only I could jump out of bed still in my pajamas unshaven at 7:55 a.m. (I will put on a pajama top or a robe; I mean topless at the office is so unprofessional) and since nobody is there to smell me, I could run home at lunch and take a shower off the clock. My usual new morning work routine would be perfect!
Since that is what I do every day in my home office!
All I am saying is that I read the entire new County Employees Handbook. I still think dressing in appropriate office clothing leaves a whole lot open to interpretation.
