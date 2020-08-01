Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.