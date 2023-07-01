“Stupid is as stupid does.” — Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump
Certain words seem to have gotten a bad rap. I think the word stupid is among them. Actually, in some cases I think it is the perfect word to describe an action. I won’t use it to refer to another person, but oftentimes some people’s action earn the moniker.
In this column regarding such things, I am using the definition of the word stupid as “having or showing a great lack of intelligence or common sense.”
Quite often when I read the news today, I wonder if it’s the new National Enquirer or a modern version of Mother Goose human fairy tales. But right there in black and white often is the concrete evidence that thinning of the herd isn’t always happening quite enough.
So, I have come up with a new device to measure the acts of people and their stories that can only be properly labeled as, well, quite stupid. My measuring tool is called a stupidometer. I will measure the results in a number from 1 to 10. A 10 would be at the top of the measuring scale.
This past week a young couple were on a trip to Italy. While in Rome the two young starry-eyed lovers were seemingly having a good time. This young lad wanted so much to show the depth of his emotion. Apparently, he found the perfect spot to profess his everlasting and eternal love.
While visiting one of the most treasured and historic places in the world, The Colosseum, which was built somewhere between AD 70-80 and has existed fairly protected for around 1,943 years, either stupidity or Cupidity hit him right between the eyes.
The young lover took out his car keys and carved his love into the wall of The Colosseum. The inscription this lover of fine historical world’s most precious still-existing monuments decided to etch into the wall: Ivan and Hayley 23/6/23.
I guess I am going to reward both Ivan and Hayley a stupidometer reading since she seemingly made no attempt to stop her genius lothario. Hayley gets a passive 6. Ivan — all the way to 9.9!
Another one of those stories that sound like a lie the guest would tell on To Tell the Truth were they an imposter on that classic television show happened back in 2019 although just stumbling upon it recently, it was all new(s) to me.
It seems that an artist duct-taped a banana to a wall and called it performance art. This was a regular grocery produce piece of fruit. I know that art is in the eye of the beholder. Most of us wouldn’t appreciate the pure genius of such an art masterpiece. I personally would not have found the exhibit, okay, wait for it, appealing!
However, this particular banana duct-taped to a wall actually was sold to an art collector for $120,000! The creator labeled their art as “Comedian!” If I was such a creative and gifted artist myself, I could retire comfortably on just one bunch of bananas from Kroger. I guess the secret was that I was not the first one to realize the masterpiece that a banana duct-taped to a wall would turn out to be in the highly cultured art world.
Doing further research, I discovered that the banana duct-taped to a wall actually found art patrons going bananas and it sold on three different occasions for between $120,000 and $150,000. It seems these art patrons hang out in bunches, which only goes to prove my theorem that some people just have too dang much money! In one sale I think two people were involved in the art purchase making it a banana split. I guess the middle art patron hates being labeled as the second banana collector.
While one might think this whole banana art thing was pulp fiction, it was actually displayed at honest-to-goodness museum showings. This is the part of the story that shows performance artists like to one up another. A second artist who was enjoying the show removed the duct tape and in front of hundreds of appreciative art patrons actually ate the banana and duct-taped the peel back onto the wall.
He was a performance artist from Georgia. He claimed subsequently that he was actually creating performance art by eating the banana. He then named his eating the banana a piece of performance art entitled “Hungry Artist.”
Okay, my stupidometer is about to explode. For the original artist who duct-taped a banana to a wall and labeled it art. That alone gets a 5 on the stupidometer. The art patrons who paid between $120,000 and $150,000 for an art piece consisting of a banana duct-taped to a wall all earn a collective 8.
And for the performance artist who ate the art treasure, well, actually I kind of wonder if that was an act of stupidity or some kind of an art genius moment. I will give him a strong 4 on the stupidometer.
I don’t know what, if anything, we learn from such actions of people who probably seem of quite normal intelligence on their best days. I was inspired to think that perhaps if I would scotch tape two kumquats to a piece of flooring and call it “Fruitprints,” well who knows?
Before I put the stupidometer away I might just give myself a 7 for writing this column.
