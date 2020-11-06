“If I write it down on a cocktail napkin and sign my name it’s a court order.”
— Judge Joseph Weber, when a young corrections officer questioned his directive.
There is a political term sometimes used called a Red Wave, referring to a high Republican turnout on Election Day. This was not a Red Wave. In Clark County, it was a Red Tsunami, Red Hurricane, Red Typhoon, and add in a dust bunny or two. A Democratic county candidate victory was rarer than A Big Foot sighting at Loch Ness.
It’s now time for me to openly face the music and see how this year’s Dodd’s Odds crystal ball (more like a red rubber ball) fared this past week.
First for the good news. County Commissioner District One candidate Connie Sellers won in a runaway; 1 for 1! Commissioner Jack Coffman also easily won re-election, making me 2 for 2.
In the Clark County Council-At-Large race I picked Kevin Vissing and David Abbott correctly; 4 for 4 — this dude’s en fuego! Then came that third selection where I had picked Brandy Brewer as my 3rd choice and suspected that John Miller would come in 4th. Those two flipped and my buddy John Miller came in 3rd and Brewer 4th. A chink in the armor. A bump in the road. A misstep. But still 4 for 5 ain’t a bad night’s work in the predicting game.
It was about the judges' races that I began to find out there had been way more Straight Party ticket Republican ballots than Straight Party Democratic ballots. Oh, if only the magic red rubber ball had alerted me. Making up a deficit of several thousand straight party ballots from the get-go is a tough task.
Here is where I wish to publicly acknowledge two people who I feel are the reason for my successful courthouse career. Heather Brock Henley and Judge Joseph P. Weber! I had spent years in legal subrogation, which involved mainly contract law. The only thing I knew about criminal law is that I never wanted to go to jail. Heather and Judge Weber were not only patient and teaching, but also both became my very good friends.
Judge Joe Weber ended up losing by less than 300 votes in a race where in Clark County a Democrat literally could not win. I am not sure if anyone’s presence missing from the courthouse would have as much effect on the personality and culture of the building come January. If you haven’t been coerced into watching a YouTube video of Bing Crosby, Rudy Valle, or any other number of obscure early 1900s crooners or watched a Franklin Roosevelt speech or had him read to you from the FDR Book of Quotes — you might know him, but probably aren’t a close friend.
Congratulations to incoming Judge Lisa Glickfield, who will be following a man who if I were asked who Mr. Democrat in Clark County was, he would be my answer. Like following Joe B. Hall at UK, Judge Glickfield will follow a legend. Congratulation and best of luck Judge. You have some very large shoes and a very small robe to fill. Judge Joe Weber always loves my short jokes.
And then there was the Circuit 1 Judge’s contest, which as it turned out was not much of a contest at all. The results were straightforward as to former and new again Judge Dan Moore dominating the race.
I would like to acknowledge and thank Judge Andrew Adams for all his hard work and extra effort in the CATS (Clark County Addiction Treatment and Support Program). If in your lifetime you are responsible for saving one life — it is a life well spent. Judge Dan Moore has sat on this bench before. No learning curve here, just getting used to being back in the saddle again.
Oh, and for those keeping count, I did not pick either of these races correctly, making me now 4 for 7! That red rubber ball of fortune is now bouncing like a bad check. I did correctly say that Trump would win Indiana handily, giving me a cheap win and a 5 for 8 record.
It all comes down to the presidential race, which as of this wring is still too close to call. Paraphrasing Jack Nicholson, “I need that call. You want me on that call.” My chance at a decent win percentage all comes down to a few Sharpie marks or possibly a Supreme Court decision. I would be honored if the Supreme Court of the Land ruled favorably in the Dodd’s Odds case.
When an election night comes and goes, for most voters that is the end of it. For a group of phenomenal hard-working ladies who make up the court staff in Circuits 1 and 3, it will be career changing for some. To the victor go the spoils, so almost assuredly some new staff will come with the new judges. The hardest part of any election for those of us who call this our daily home is knowing at the beginning of next year we might be losing friends. It’s a brutal part of the peripheral damage in any election changeover.
It is always my personal goal that on the first Wednesday in November, I will work with and beside any person in the building. As far as this year’s election predictions go, hindsight is truly 2020!
