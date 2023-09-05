The latest employment report should put a lid on any further rate increases by the Federal Reserve this year.
Last week’s BLS monthly report on the nation’s jobs picture showed another steady increase in payrolls, but the unemployment rate increased to 3.8%. Some referred to the release as a “Goldilocks” report.
An additional 187,000 jobs were added in August. While slower than the numbers produced last year, such a jump in payrolls would be considered quite healthy compared to historical norms. The Goldilocks part of the report came with a higher unemployment rate, a sign that the labor market continues to cool. The Fed is striving for a cooling labor market, as evidenced by a higher unemployment rate, but also not putting the economy in a recession. A softening labor market should also bring more progress on the inflation front, helping meet the Fed’s dual mandate of stable prices and employment.
The other piece of music to the Fed’s ears came in the hourly earnings figures in the report. Average hourly earnings increased 4.3% over the year, and this was less than the consensus estimates. Slowing earnings will also serve as a headwind to higher inflation.
There was more good news as it relates to price pressures, and that came with the jump in the labor force. The nation’s labor force increased by 736,000 in August, driving an increase in the labor force participation rate to 62.8%. An expanding labor force increases the labor pool for employers, reducing wage pressures and contributing to softer price pressures.
Finally, the previous month’s payroll increase was revised downward, from an initial 185,000 to 105,000, a number that signals a cooling labor market. Altogether, payrolls for the past two months were revised downward by 110,000, removing some of the steam from a previously hot labor market.
With the most recent data, the economy is inching further along to a softer landing. Job creation continues, without significant spikes in the unemployment rate, and prices pressures continue to subside. The last report on inflation, the PCE Deflator, and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, showed that inflation increased by just two-tenths of a percent in July. On an annual basis, this puts inflation at 2.4%, close to the Fed’s goal of 2%. The Fed will likely keep rates on hold for their next meeting. An increase is not likely, but don’t expect the Fed to reduce rates for the rest of the year.
Turning to Southern Indiana, the five Indiana counties of the Louisville Metro region gained close to 3,500 jobs in the first quarter, matching the quarterly average since 3rd quarter of 2021. Average weekly wages notched another increase, moving to $998 a week, marking the highest wage level in Southern Indiana for any first quarter. More recent data do point to some softening, however. Job openings across Southern Indiana have declined since last year, by almost 1,000 since last September. This is not unexpected. Nationally, job openings also showed a noticeable decline in July, signs that the economy is returning to more normal labor market dynamics.
The Fed will continue to talk tough on interest rates. It has no other choice, especially after missing the the 40-year high inflation, peaking at 9.1% last year. The Fed will likely not increase or decrease rates for the rest of the year, and any recession is now postponed to 2024. Perhaps the economy will miss one altogether. It is too early to definitively make that call, but 2023 continues to set the economy up for a softer landing in 2024.
