Indiana’s 2020 Primary Election had a different feel to it than past Primaries.
Election day came a month late, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. It heated up, not because of exchanges between opposing sides, but because the sun beat down, giving it a summertime feel. Shorts and flip-flops became the attire of the day.
At least it wasn’t raining.
Polling sites looked different, as well. Yes, there were regular ink pens with which to shade the circles beside the names of your chosen candidates — but pens were wiped with a disinfecting cloth after each use, at least at the Utica Town Hall polling place. Voting stations, too, got a good wipe down after each voter walked away.
At least the next user knew it was clean.
Plexiglass pushed its way onto the election scene. It appears to be our shield of choice as we try to go about our business during the pandemic, not only as a safeguard between voters and poll workers, but also between cashiers and customers, bank tellers and check cashers, and so on and so forth.
At least it’s see-through, so you can still look people in the eyes.
Eyes and ears were seen aplenty on election day, but it was 50-50 on noses and mouths, with about half the voters at the Clark County 4-H fairgrounds choosing to wear masks. Poll worker Aaron Jones described the ratio as “about like walking into the Meijer at Jeffersonville.”
At least we’re consistent with our mask-up halfsies.
Safety was uppermost on our minds this Primary. Well, that AND getting a cool “I voted” sticker. Unlike getting a lollipop at the doctor’s office when you’ve had a shot, this sticker reward is for another shot — at democracy.
At least we get to vote, even if there’s a pandemic.
