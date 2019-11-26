In its purest form, giving is a personal act that originates somewhere deep inside. It’s a no-brainer. It’s easy, and oddly urgent.
Your annual donation of money to this charity or that cause is admirable. Such generosity fills a void in funding and benefits others, many of whom have great need. Oftentimes, though, it becomes routine, something you check off the list between putting up the Christmas tree and buying the New Year’s Eve hats.
For your benevolence, you often receive something in return. Maybe an item for which you were the top bidder. An invitation to an elegant soiree. Your name on a list of donors included in the program booklet. A certificate of recognition. A shoutout.
All good. But the best giving is a quiet act of generosity known only to you and the recipient or facilitator. It’s the kind of giving for which the heart aches. It’s selfless, and timeless.
The most meaningful gift is the one of time — yours. As our lives become increasingly filled with obligations, we find ourselves giving passer-by acknowledgements to our loved ones.
You’ve heard it, and said many times: In a hurry … see you later … got to go … going to be late. We even smoosh the words — gotta and gonna — as we rush out the door to whatever urgency beckons.
Stop. Deep breath. Relax. Take a minute or two, to prioritize.
We tend to invite chaos into our own lives. We over-commit our time because it seems like a good idea, at the time.
Someone asks, so we say yes … of course … sure can … happy to. “Yes” can be a people-pleaser — and a time suck. So when the people most important to us, our family and friends, jump in with requests to “read me a book” or “let’s play catch” or “want to go for a walk?” — our time is already taken.
We’re big spenders when it comes to shelling out our time, but we’re just not good at making wise investments.
You fell in love with your spouse, couldn’t get enough of him or her when love was new, but now? Sitting beneath the stars, dreaming aloud together seems to have fallen by the wayside.
Your children mean the world to you, but you’ve fallen into the “No, honey, not right now. I can’t” quagmire.
Coffee with siblings or lunch with friends? Everybody’s busy. Maybe later. Too often, though, later never comes.
Thanksgiving. Be thankful you still have the opportunity to give.
Then dig deep.
— Contact Editor Susan Duncan at susan.duncan@newsandtribune.com and 812-206-2130.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.