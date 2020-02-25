Whether the sounds of reading emit from a click or the crinkle of a page manually turned, the words, themselves, become a part of readers’ collective consciousness.
In the case of digestion of news, if the reporter has done his or her job correctly, and the editor has smoothed out any rough patches as if dragging a putty knife over Spackle, the experience should be engaging.
Admittedly, not every news story is a “page turner” as they say. Some are more pedestrian than others, but necessary nonetheless.
However, when the word “breaking” enjoins the word “news,” reports tend to have a vice grip hold on readers’ attention.
Such stories are engaging not only to readers, but also to the journalists who craft them.
“Breaking” by its nature means unexpected, unplanned, organic and unscripted.
The Goodwood Brewhouse fire on Friday was all those things for all involved, including the firefighters who responded and this writer, who was ever so close to easing into her weekend off when the first sirens were heard.
I was at my desk addressing back-burner, when-I-get-to-its when Brenda, our community editor, came to my doorway to say that a fire engine had passed our building, heading toward the river. An empty newsroom had me committing to walking down to check it out, but before I could leave my office she was back with a more urgent message — police were blocking Spring Street at Market.
As my hand cleared a coat sleeve I latched onto my phone, and managed to wrangle an arm through the other sleeve while heading for the door. I could hear the sirens but could see no smoke as I walked with purpose down the alley between the back of our building and Preservation Park. But when I neared the corner of Market and Spring, the cause of the ruckus came into view — smoke billowed from the top floor of Goodwood Brewhouse.
Soon more firefighters arrived and all got to work. Hoses were extended toward the building. Axes and other equipment were pulled from trucks. In the middle of Spring Street, two firefighters strapped on oxygen and secured masks as they prepared to enter the building.
By now the commotion had drawn a crowd of onlookers. People lined up outside yellow police tape, their cellphones extended into the air as they captured video and photos. I walked among them, taking photos from one angle and then another.
What happened next reassured this editor that her team is responsive when news happens. First, a News and Tribune staffer showed up with two cameras and started snapping photos. An off-duty reporter called my cell phone to make sure we were aware of the fire. The phone rang again and it was another reporter, who had heard about the fire and was on his way from New Albany. They were ready to do their jobs, unbeckoned by a boss.
Back on Spring Street, fire crews were acting with surgical precision. A Walkie Talkie squawked as a chief radioed back and forth to firefighters. Reflective tape on the jacket of a firefighter could be scene behind the upstairs windows at Goodwood. The bucket on a firetruck ladder was extended toward the top floor of the building. Eventually windows shattered and part of the building’s facade cascaded to the pavement below.
In just under an hour, the fire was declared contained, but cleanup continued even as darkness crept in. The business owner told us that renovations on the bar/restaurant were nearly complete and he’d hoped to open in time for March Madness. Now, he’ll have to assess the damage and make repairs before any grand opening can occur.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze. And there’s one other fortunate thing to report — we’re all blessed to have such dedicated, professional firefighters at the ready to respond when we need them.
How was your Friday afternoon?
