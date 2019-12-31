If only we had a crystal ball to see the happenings in the year ahead.
Some of them — the disappointments, the losses, the mistakes — we would no doubt ward off before they unfold.
Other occurrences, though, we would anticipate with such fervor that it might lead us to waste the days prior.
Super powers, like knowing what the future holds, aren’t meant for humans.
No, we’re better off figuring it out as we go along. The “not knowing” makes us stronger and more appreciative of what we have in this place and time, knowing we will lose it at some point in the future.
I once counseled a friend, who sought my input on a career move, that there are no right or wrong decisions, just what we think best at the time, after careful consideration. And if time proves the choice ill-advised, we can pivot.
Pivoting is a great option when we make a bad call, and it’s a far better choice than staying put and punishing ourselves over the decision.
Our humanness dictates that we’re not always going to be spot on in our decision-making. In fact, even when hitting a winning bulls-eye on the dartboard, it is unlikely the dart is dead-center.
Pivoting gives us latitude to revisit, rethink, redirect, and reignite the fire within. We may not get do-overs in life, but nothing says we can’t take advantage of second chances.
It’s nice when we don’t need them, when luck or maybe divine intervention is on our side and we choose correctly. But when we do need second chances, they can be a godsend.
That’s not to say we should be in a constant state of flux. People need stability, they just shouldn’t get stalled in one place because they are uncertain as to the best path forward. None of us is.
Nor should reimagining ourselves be misinterpreted as being only for the fearless. Nearly all of us fear the unknown, just to a more or lesser degree.
Some of us are just too curious to stay put. We reject conformity and challenge others to broaden their considerations. And we’re not of a mind to toe anyone’s line, but prefer to draw our own.
Life can be intimidating. The future holds opportunities, but we have to jump hurdles to reach them. And you know somewhere in there we’re going to trip and skin our knees.
The sting will hurt our pride more than anything. We can stay down, or we can raise ourselves up and limp forward, recapturing our stride as we heal.
2020 is upon us … make it count.
