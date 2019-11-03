Truth be told, we’ll all be glad when the political sign yard decor goes away, the broadcast barbs stop stinging our ears, and the nasty letters find a home in the trash.
The nearer the election, the sharper the tone, frustrating would-be voters more turned off than tuned in by early November.
Even our lovely communities nestled in the Ohio River Valley have not been immune to the seamier side of politics this campaign cycle. Honestly, it transforms our “Y’all come on over” hospitality into “Y’all just move on.”
A few of the more egregious examples of bad behavior have come not from the candidates, but from those who support their election to our cities’ top job — mayor. But people aren’t as gullible as some would like to believe.
Take the New Albany mayor’s race, for example. All three candidates, the incumbent Democrat and the Republican and Independent challengers, appear to be caring public servants who want the best for their community. But party officials and other actors have done plenty of finger-pointing and foot-stomping.
We’re not taking sides, but we don’t care for misleading information. Bottom line: County Commissioners don’t handle the money; Council members do. You can’t squeeze orange juice from a lemon, so stop trying.
Disappointing, too, has been the sideshow in Charlestown. The “look here, look here, big scandal” with regard to the mayoral challenger was trumped-up nonsense. Even candidates have personal lives and we all know those can be messy at times. Voters want to know about candidates’ stances on the issues and their leadership abilities and community involvement — period.
Then there’s Jeffersonville’s race for mayor between two perennials, both of whom claim the pedestrian bridge as their personal walkway to the job. Too much time — and money — have been spent rehashing the past in this race. More discussions should have involved the needs of today, and the plans for tomorrow.
Thankfully, the campaign season is winding down to its ultimate end on Election Day, Nov. 5. Time to drowned out the political talk with the voices of people who speak louder than anybody.
Don’t be quiet, voters, tell ‘em what you really think.
— Editor Susan Duncan can be reached at 812-206-2130 and susan.duncan@newsandtribune.com.
