Remember when…
Those two words are spoken often when memories held in the recesses of our minds muscle their way to the forefront.
Often we recall the happenings in our past — some that were significant and others small but meaningful — with near reverence.
There’s good reason. Think of all the occurrences and words spoken in just one day’s time, then multiply them by a lifetime.
For any singular human exchange to stand out in the jumble of our minds must mean it held some significance, as least to me, or you, or us, maybe them.
All of us, though, will remember this time, when the coronavirus altered not just our plans but the way we live.
The virus can be deadly, but it most certainly is disruptive. Even the extroverts have become stay-at-home people.
Concert halls are quiet. Stadiums are empty, as are churches, except for the lone pastor preaching before a video camera whose eye catches vacant pews.
Grocery stores are the exception, as shoppers flock to them to stock up on food and search for the rarest of goods — toilet paper.
Yes, we will talk of this time when it is relegated to our past. But for now, we must be engaged in the present.
All of us need to follow the basic guidelines to reduce our chances for infection: Wash hands regularly (lather them with soap and water for the length of time it takes you to sing the Happy Birthday song — and don’t rush it like there’s cake waiting!), don’t touch your face, stay at home.
Those measures seem simple, but health officials tell us they are effective.
It’s also important for all of us to help in the ways we can. Individuals and businesses are stepping up, and it’s been heartwarming to see.
As more schools close for extended periods to reduce the chances of exposure to the coronavirus, many restaurants are offering free lunches to kids who rely on the schools for meals and who otherwise would go hungry.
Several utility companies, including Duke Energy, which serves Southern Indiana customers, have said they won’t disconnect customers who are unable to pay their bills due to sudden financial hardship because of the pandemic.
Here at the News and Tribune, we’re doing our part, too, by keeping readers informed on the latest coronavirus news. It’s been challenging, and a bit crazy. We’ve had a steady stream of breaking news associated with the pandemic, and we don’t expect that to ease anytime soon.
In order for everyone to have access to reliable public safety information, we are providing breaking news on the coronavirus on our website, newsandtribune.com, at no cost. Anyone with a computer or smartphone will be able to access our bulletins as news breaks.
To ease the experience for readers, we’ve created a link from our home page to a landing page, where all our coronavirus stories can be found.
If there’s something you’re not seeing that you’d like to know about, let us know. Or if you’d like to share your coronavirus story with others, contact us by email at newsroom@newsandtribune.com or message us on Facebook or Twitter, @newsandtribune.
Just because we are “socially distancing” doesn’t mean we can’t connect, thanks to technology.
We’re also thankful for family and friends; healthcare workers and grocery store stockers; a sense of humor and common sense; the approach of spring; and books and dogs and baby Yoda.
Count your blessings. Even in this challenging time, they are plentiful.
