Somehow, despite modest wages and hungry little mouths to feed, my parents managed to fill the space beneath our Christmas tree every year with all sizes of colorful packages.
We kids, whose bedrooms were at the top of the staircase in our 1 1/2 story, white cottage house near downtown, would awaken in the wee hours and sneak downstairs to see what Santa had brought.
Mind you, sneaking occurred down a wooden staircase whose creaks, even those made by be-socked little feet, could wake the dead.
One Christmas, new bicycles lined up beside the tree whose lights, normally turned off at night, still glowed. My sleep-encrusted eyes widened as they fell upon my bike, a stingray with a banana seat! Best present ever!
By then, I doubted that the Jolly Old Elf himself delivered presents to every household (we didn’t even have a chimney for him to climb down), and believed my parents to be his helpers.
I also didn’t think I’d get the bike I had coveted, even though I oohed and aahed over it while looking through the Sears Christmas Wish Book catalog with my mom as we sat on the living room couch. She just smiled as I proclaimed my desires with each turn of the page, knowing we’d have to narrow the list of “really, really wants” to a few of those and some necessities.
Somehow, though, my parents made the magic happen every year. Eventually, we kids stopped the night maneuvers, grew up and incrementally left home to settle into new lives with new people, becoming Santa helpers ourselves.
As happens, the ensuing years saw babies born and beloved family depart, weddings that stuck and marriages that ended. So it goes, but I count myself among the fortunate. I had a solid upbringing in a family that cared about me. Not everyone has that experience. And even if the caring is plentiful, sometimes the bounty is not.
Today, a relentless pandemic exacerbates everyday struggles. Yet, there are people in our own Southern Indiana communities determined to better their circumstances, whether of their own making or someone else’s doing.
The News and Tribune, in partnership with New Hope Services, will share some of these success stories next week as we profile families through our “Wish Book” series. Prepare to be inspired by stories of their determination and perseverance.
We’ll also publish the families’ Christmas wish lists. If you are able to give a monetary donation or gift contribution toward making their holiday brighter, we thank you, and here’s how:
• Due to COVID-19, monetary donations are recommended. New Hope staff will shop online for gifts from the Wish Book lists to ensure the safety of staff and families.
• Checks can be mailed to New Hope at 1302 Wall St., Jeffersonville, 47130. Those wanting to donate with a credit card should go online to newhopeservices.org/donate.html and designate it as a Wish Book donation.
• Items from Wish Book lists still can be purchased and dropped off at New Hope, but due to virus safety measures, only new items still in original packaging will be accepted.
• For more information about Wish Book or the many family services provided by nonprofit New Hope, call 812-288-4304.
