The days are passing quickly now, the hands on the clock spinning faster, ticking off time toward my retirement.
But it’s more than “the big hand” racing ahead of “the little hand” on an analog clock hanging in the antique shop.
Birthdays bring consciousness of thought to living.
Behind is a past you can revisit, the joyous times and the ones you would choose to do differently. But ahead are the choices we make today that will shape our tomorrows.
The decisions we make domino our experiences, creating life’s pile of memories.
Five years ago, I accepted the editor’s job at the News and Tribune.
That decision meant sorting through my belongings, packing up most of it, donating the rest, and heading off to live among “the Southern Hoosiers.”
I could not have come here at a more tumultuous time.
As I arrived in mid-2016 the national campaign for president was at a fever pitch.
It got hotter.
I wrote several editorials questioning Donald Trump’s fitness for leadership and penned an endorsement of Hillary Clinton for president.
She lost, he won, and I gained instant “your nuts, lady” status, as shared by a man who sat in my office evaluating my fitness for the job.
I give him credit for the face-to-face parley, and really, I’ve never claimed sanity. Those who know me well are smirking and thinking, “Uh-huh, good reason for that.”
I love them, for they keep me grounded.
Few journalists would dare claim soundness of mind, for who longs to work endless days for paltry pay?
Ahhh, therein lies the rub; we don’t do it for the pay, but for the benefits. The compensation of sleeping well — when you get the chance — knowing you’ve done your best to try to make the world a better place.
“A bunch of do-gooders” is an apt description of journalists, though too often the phrase is spoken with disdain.
Mostly, we are historians and storytellers.
Unless espousing an opinion through a column or editorial, we have no interest in taking sides, but strive to be thorough in our information giving, providing context that enables readers to draw their own conclusions.
I care about people and can turn a phrase, so decades ago I stepped through the doorway to a newsroom and entered my life’s work.
As an editor I have made good decisions, and bad. I suppose that can be said of most everyone who has taken on a leadership role.
I am grateful to have worked here and elsewhere beside journalists passionate about their craft. They made me better.
It’s important that we all surround ourselves with people who elevate us, to gird our loins against the trials each of us will face.
Back to that retirement I mentioned. I wouldn’t have to go, but I choose to spend my later years closer to family, and I desire to free up my time to devote to them.
I want to be part of their lives, not a visitor who has mastered the art of the welcoming and departing hugs, whose face belies a strength that has waned.
While I am stepping away from the daily grind of the workplace, as long as I’m able, I’ll still write.
It’s part of who I am.
My stint as editor of the News and Tribune ends next week. A new editor is ready to take over, and I’ve interviewed my successor along with Publisher Bill Hanson for a story that will run in the coming days.
Thanks to Hanson for his leadership, my staff past and present for their unwavering dedication, and Southern Indiana residents for their kindness.
You are, as they say, good people.
Be well…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.