Some may think “life is easy for kids these days.” That statement couldn’t be further from the truth.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, issues youth faced were complex and vast: the influences of social media; intense academic pressures; and keeping up with activities deemed necessary for future marketability and success.
The pandemic has intensified those stressors; youth now must navigate eLearning and have had to learn time management skills even experienced adults can’t master. They’ve faced isolation, anxiety and been forced into responsibilities they should not have to carry at such a young age.
"This year, I am hearing more cases of students attempting suicide — not just having ideations about it," said Megan Kirk of the Vigo County School Corp. in Terre Haute.
Hesitant to believe officials?
Since April, thousands of Hoosiers — many under age 25 — have completed assessments at BeWellIndiana.org. More than three-quarters of respondents returned a confirmed mental health diagnosis, said Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the state’s Family and Social Services Administration, in early January.
“What this says to me is that we have young people with new and serious mental health conditions,” Sullivan said. “We have a responsibility and an opportunity to make sure that we support these individuals … .”
The trend is playing out across the nation. Data from the Centers for Disease Control "show the proportion of emergency department visits related to mental health crises has increased dramatically for young children and adolescents since the pandemic started," according to a Nov. 12 Education Week article.
Government officials and community leaders seem to be taking these reports seriously, and the mental health of youth is being given a level of attention possibly never seen before.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch recently participated in a roundtable with west-central Indiana educators, mental health professionals and elected officials aimed at addressing the needs of Hoosiers.
“What keeps me up at night,” Crouch said, “is the human cost of this pandemic.”
Schools play a vital role, with initiatives like Project AWARE, a multi-year, federally funded grant aimed at better responding to mental health needs of schoolchildren. A handful of school systems around the state — Vigo County, Evansville, South Bend and several in the Indianapolis area — are included in the pilot program. Other resources, including Youth Mental Health First Aid, can and are being utilized.
These efforts are admirable, but only a start in what we hope becomes a united attempt to ensure mental wellness for our children and generations to come.
Officials must continue to take a deliberate stance against stigma; as a community, we must ascertain resources that can be used across the spectrum.
We must reach fear with facts and cultivate a better understanding.
Through clear and inclusive messages from lawmakers and officeholders, from teachers and parents, from siblings and peers, the discussion becomes less frightening and more commonplace, less surface and of deeper value.
Together we can create impactful change on an issue we’ve never had a good grasp on and of which we’ve let get out of hand.
— The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
