Early Sunday morning someone placed a newborn baby inside a Safe Haven Baby Box at Clarksville Fire Station No. 1.
It’s the first time the baby box, installed in October last year, had been used for the surrender of an infant.
A lieutenant was alerted by the box’s silent alarm and within 10 seconds firefighters were moving toward the box. Less than 60 seconds later, they held a newborn baby girl in their arms.
In that minute of time, a lifetime of possibilities opened.
We’ll never know the circumstances in which that child was conceived and came into this world. It’s really superfluous to her story.
And we won’t know what led that adult to commit such a selfless act, but we should recognize the raw courage of it.
Bad circumstances are endured by good people. Poverty, unchecked mental illness, teen pregnancies, rape, drug addiction … all impede the ability of parents to nurture their children.
Such existence is fraught with peril, especially for a helpless infant. Too often the result is negligence or abuse.
The Indiana Department of Child Services reported 61 children died of abuse and neglect as a result of caregiver maltreatment in 2019. In 47 of the 61 deaths, the victim was 3 years old or younger. And in 43 of the cases, the children died in their own homes.
The opportunity to end neglect and abuse begins at birth.
Indiana’s Safe Haven Law, passed in 2000, allows a person to surrender a baby 30 days old or younger anonymously without facing prosecution. No questions are asked of the person — as long as there are no signs of intentional abuse of the child.
Once a surrendered baby is examined and given medical treatment (if needed), the DCS will take the baby into custody through Child Protective Services. Babies are placed with a caregiver during the adoption process.
Clarksville Town Councilman Tim Hauber said of the infant’s surrender: “…a child is safe and alive, and she’s free to be whatever she wants to be.”
Sometimes, love means letting go.
News and Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.