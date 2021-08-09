Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris’ recent actions ordering masks in local public, private and parochial schools created confusion and eroded public confidence on a public health matter of great importance.
Dr. Harris issued his mask requirement without collaborating with or seeking the input and approval of the Floyd County Commissioners, Floyd County Health Board members and affected schools. His lack of outreach was both unwise and contrary to state law. That is why the Floyd County Commissioners stayed his order and why Dr. Harris, after consultation with the Floyd County Health Board, ultimately revised his order to keep decision making with local school boards.
We all want to protect students and take steps to ensure that they receive in person instruction. In Clark County, schools have taken the lead to establish policies, including mask requirements, that they believe will best meet the needs of their students. Dr. Harris should have consulted and worked with our Floyd County Schools to provide advice instead of blindsiding schools and local officials with his order.
The important thing now is to get back on track and encourage appropriate actions that will keep our kids in school. The best way to continue to fight this health menace is for our eligible friends and neighbors to consider vaccination and urge schools and businesses to establish polices that they deem appropriate to protect students, customers and employees.
Commissioners John Schellenberger, Tim Kamer and Shawn Carruthers signed this editorial.
