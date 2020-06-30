The dog is hiding under the bed — with the cat.
The baby wails every time a cherry bomb explodes, but on a two-second delay as he decides for sure he didn’t like it, allowing time for his bottom lip to protrude and you to have a glimmer of false hope that he might not scream.
Adorable little Susie — who begged you to buy sparklers again even though last year a spark made its way to her hand, burning it and causing her to cry as if her ice cream had toppled to the ground from its cone perch — has again been burned by an errant spark. You know because she, too, is screaming.
Happy Fourth of July!
But the holiday isn’t fun for everyone, given the celebratory noise and dangers.
The International Association of Fire Fighters put those perceived dangers into real numbers:
• Sparklers can burn at temperatures well over 1,000 degrees. In 2017, sparkler injuries sent nearly 1,200 children to the emergency room.
• More than 10,000 people are treated for fireworks-related injuries every year, with most of those injuries occurring around the Fourth of July holiday. More than one-third of those injuries involve children under 15 years of age.
• Mishandled fireworks also cause fires, with July among the busiest days for professional firefighters. Fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires last year, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires and 17,100 outside and other fires.
If that doesn’t douse your enthusiasm for shelling out dough for your own explosives, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission offers this data in its 2018 Fireworks Annual Report:
• Children 10 to 14 years of age had the highest estimated rate of emergency department-treated, fireworks-related injuries (5.2 injuries per 100,000 people). Older teens, 15 to 19 years of age, had the second highest estimated rate (3.1 injuries per 100,000 people).
• The parts of the body most often injured were hands and fingers (an estimated 28 percent); legs (an estimated 24 percent); eyes (an estimated 19 percent); head, face, and ears (an estimated 15 percent); and arms (an estimated 4 percent).
• Forty-four percent of the emergency department-treated injuries were burns. Burns were the most common injury to hands, fingers, and arms.
Did those injuries result from misuse of fireworks? Poor or no adult supervision? The addition of alcoholic beverages into the party mix?
Likely all of the above. Plus sometimes accidents just happen — unless, of course, you are proactive in their prevention.
Follow safety guidelines when it comes to fireworks, including age restrictions. Let’s keep this Independence Day free of trips to the emergency room.
The News and Tribune Editorial Board
