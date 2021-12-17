Ethan Crumbley is accused of pulling the trigger, but Michigan prosecutors are correct in asserting that the teenager's parents are also culpable in the murders of four students if they did in fact ignore warning signs that their son was on the brink of violence.
Crumbley's parents are facing involuntary manslaughter charges. Prosecutors allege the 15-year-old used a pistol his father had bought for him to carry out the deadly attack.
Court records and media reports claim school officials met with Crumbley's parents that morning after finding a disturbing note the teenager had written in which he alluded to a person being shot. According to prosecutors, his parents didn't want him removed from class even though they were aware he had access to the handgun.
In fact, according to a New York Times story, Crumbley's mother actually texted him to “learn not to get caught” after a teacher reported observing him searching online for ammunition. Prosecutors also claim the handgun had been stored in an unlocked case allowing Crumbley easy access.
If the prosecution is correct, Crumbley's parents provided him with the murder weapon and then refused to intervene when school officials confronted them about his behavior. This might well be an example of how two adults failed their son and were complicit in the deaths of four students.
Despite the insensitive photographs some politicians choose to put on their Christmas cards, guns aren't toys. If an adult buys a gun for a minor, that adult must assume responsibility for how that weapon is handled and stored. If an adult provides a child with a gun, refuses to store it safely and declines to remove it when there's even a hint that the minor might use it to hurt others, the adult should be culpable for any violence that ensues.
Deadly school shootings have become all too common in our country. Our children are regularly exposed to their peers bringing weapons to school. Teenagers are often facing violence from other teenagers, and somewhere along the way, they're gaining access to guns that they aren't old enough to buy.
Children will make childish mistakes, but adults must be held to a different standard. Parents who ignore their child's violent tendencies, mental health issues and other problems while also providing the minor with a weapon must be held accountable. When their failures contribute to harming others, they should be prosecuted and face serious prison time.
