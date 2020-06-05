Anger. Heartbreak. Frustration. Outrage. Disgust.
One has to wonder how much more our state and nation can take.
In the past 10 days, protests erupted coast to coast. In Indiana, they have roiled cities and towns. Most have been intense but peaceful. Some, such as those in Indianapolis, have become violent.
All promote the same message. Brutality by police on people of color must end.
This long-simmering issue turned into a full boil on Memorial Day.
That's when George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man, apparently tried to pay for cigarettes at a deli using a counterfeit $20 bill. For that, he paid with his life.
Law-enforcement officers responding to the complaint took Floyd, who was unarmed, into custody, handcuffed him and placed him in a police vehicle. A few moments later, a policeman pulled him back out of the vehicle and onto the ground. Three officers then pinned him down, one with his knee on Floyd's neck.
For almost nine minutes, with Floyd pleading with officers that he couldn't breathe, the policeman's knee remained on the man's neck. Floyd lost consciousness and became unresponsive, but the policeman still did not cease his restraint until an ambulance technician called to the scene pushed his knee away.
Bystanders captured the horror of the incident on video, which was widely shared across the country and around the world.
The police officers were quickly terminated from their jobs, but it took several days before the primary perpetrator was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The charges have since been enhanced, and the three other officers involved have also been charged.
Still, the daily protests have grown and intensified, showing few signs of dissipating.
Gov. Eric Holcomb sounded a constructive tone when he acknowledged the brutality of the police action and the urgent need for societal reforms. He praised the peaceful protesters for using their right of free speech to demand change. And he condemned the instances of violence stemming from the protests, pledging state resources to help communities enforce the rule of law.
We echo the governor's position. We applaud and support those who are raising their voices, calling for police and government leaders to open a dialog with them to develop new rules and more aggressive oversight to stop police brutality. They also seek redress, and rightfully so, of other criminal justice issues that have been raised by the Black Lives Matter movement.
We share the anger and rage. Communities, however, should not have to tolerate the sorts of lawlessness and violence that have accompanied demonstrations in Indianapolis and elsewhere. Looters and vandals not only violate the law, they infringe on the rights of peaceful protesters to have their voices heard.
Yet our message must be clear and uncompromising. Violent protests are not what is tearing this country apart. Systemic racism is the problem. Injustice is the problem. Inequality is the problem.
Until our collective energy is aimed at those enemies of society, our country will never be allowed to heal.
— The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.