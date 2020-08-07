As we begin the sixth month of this strange journey through a coronavirus pandemic, we see clearly that the disease is affecting more than just those unlucky enough to actually contract it.
With more than 4.5 million cases reported in the U.S. and approximately 18 million worldwide, the virus has done immeasurable damage to bodies it has infected. More than 152,000 people have died from the virus inside America’s borders. That number swells to more than 687,000 deaths when we take the worldview.
The impact strikes hardest at those who suffer the most — the victims and their families.
Yet the toll for this virus cannot only be calculated by its physical effects. The emotional distress is significant and growing.
The mental health of our population is under strain. In addition to the fear of getting sick and, in many instances, losing their jobs, people are feeling intense isolation and a lack of physical contact with others. Yet that’s just the tip of the problem. People with addictions are suffering relapses. And parents are dealing with teaching their children at home or adversity related to the lack of child care.
Almost half of Americans, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, say the pandemic is harming their mental health.
“The whole COVID situation is a collective trauma that we’re all in right now,” an Indiana University therapist wrote in an article for IU Health.
Although we strive to stay hopeful, there is no end in sight. It’s up to individuals to find the strength to persist through the crisis.
But how?
It’s important that we keep looking out for each other. But we first need to take care of ourselves — by getting enough sleep, trying to relieve stress, exercising and reading and limiting our news intake, especially news that reinforces the negative pressures of the situation. If you’ve reached a breaking point and can no longer cope on your own, it’s OK to seek help.
What’s more, let’s keep reminding ourselves that we’re not alone, and that things will get better.
The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
