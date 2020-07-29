Greater Clark couldn’t be more under the microscope if it were a microbe on a Petri dish in the science lab.
All eyes are on the Southern Indiana school district as it opens its doors to students for the first time since the pandemic hit last spring — the first district in Clark and Floyd counties to do so.
The 2020-21 school year began Wednesday with safety plans in place, tailored to each building’s size and number of students.
To mitigate the potential exposure to COVID-19, some elementary students will each lunch as their desks, which are spaced 6 feet apart, per CDC guidelines. Some high-schoolers will eat lunch at cafeteria tables moved into hallways to allow for social distancing.
Other safety measures being undertaken include sanitizing classrooms between classes and designating assigned seating on buses and in classrooms, which will help with contact tracing should the need arise, Superintendent Mark Laughner told school board members on the eve of opening.
And, per state-mandate, everyone in Grades 3 and up will wear a mask.
But not all students will be carrying in book bags and lunch sacks, though, as some parents have chosen to keep their kids home, opting for the remote learning alternative the district is offering.
The decision on whether to send their children into schools — increasing their exposure to other children and adults — created angst among many parents.
“I hate that [my child’s] first day of kindergarten will be online,” wrote a parent who had hoped the virus would be behind us by the time her child started school.
But that was not to be. With the coronavirus numbers in Southern Indiana continuing to climb — as of midnight Tuesday, Clark and Floyd counties had 967 and 618 positive cases, respectively — the mom joined other parents in opting for online studies for her little learner.
Remote teaching was thrust upon schools when they closed as part of Indiana’s shutdown to deter the spread of COVID-19. That experience provided valuable insight into what worked and what didn’t as schools put together their in-person ad online plans for the new school year.
Experience is a valuable teacher. School districts yet to open will learn from what happens in Greater Clark. So will that district’s school families.
We’ve had to rethink our approach to education amid the pandemic, which has tested us in ways we never dreamed. If we have learned anything from our trials the past few months, it’s that we have a lot learn.
