Though it didn’t seem like it at the time, the firestorm of controversy surrounding Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 2015 didn’t last. It eventually died down and the larger conversation moved to a new topic.
That was the HIV epidemic that raged in Southern Indiana, specifically Scott County. And most, if not all, of the more than 180 cases of HIV there were linked to intravenous drug users who shared needles while injecting a highly addictive painkiller, Opana.
Then-Gov. Mike Pence didn’t believe in needle exchanges as effective drug policy. And why would he? He’s an ideologue.
Despite a health alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concerning HIV’s spread in Scott County, and a clear message for the need for a needle exchange there to contain it, Pence resisted the advice.
It didn’t fit his worldview that physical addiction to medications is a moral failing and not a medical condition.
Recently, President Donald Trump announced Vice President Pence would be in charge of messaging concerning the spread of a new coronavirus, COVID-19, in the U.S.
Pence is the wrong person for this job. Five years ago, he didn’t understand the spread of an infectious disease. What makes anyone believe he can handle a contagion on the precipice of becoming a global pandemic?
Trump saved Pence’s political career in 2016, naming him his running mate after the Indiana primary. After RFRA, a law that to many welcomed open discrimination against same-sex couples, and the Scott County debacle, state politics watchers believed Pence had very little chance of re-election as governor.
The president is taking a political risk by putting Pence in charge of COVID-19 messaging. Americans will continue to demand reliable information to keep themselves safe — the kind of information Pence dismissed in 2015 from the very agency we need to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Did the vice president learn from the HIV failure five years ago? America is about to find out.
