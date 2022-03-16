This has been a month in which education at all levels has been front and center in Southern Indiana news.
The thread woven throughout this news is the recognition that education is a lifelong experience that doesn’t just begin in the classroom and end with a high school diploma, a college degree or a certificate of competence.
Learning is a daily and lifelong experience.
Amazon’s news at the beginning of the month that it will partner with local universities to offer fully-funded college tuition to frontline employees in Kentucky and Indiana should be a goal for all employers.
Amazon sits comfortably between Apple and Microsoft in the No. 2 spot of Fortune’s most admired companies. It has grown from an innovative idea to a success story in a little more than 25 years.
Less than a week behind Amazon’s announcement of its partnership with local universities, Katie Jenner, Indiana’s secretary of education, told a local audience that more than 64% of all of Indiana’s high school students are graduating with some form of college credit. But, she also noted that “Educational attainment could be a certificate or certification above high school.”
Jenner cited programs being created by the state to help students complete credentials and certificates during a summer. She noted that Crossing the Finish Line has saved about $1.5 million for Hoosier families while their children earned high-quality credentials such as the Indiana College Core, an associate degree or a career and technical education certificate.
News and Tribune reporter Brooke McAfee reported on a program at Hazelwood Middle School that this week is involving students with a former astronaut and a former NASA employee to design a science experiment that will be sent into space.
It was welcome news Tuesday that Indiana has the third lowest unemployment rate in the country. But, the troubling part of that news is that there still are too many unfilled jobs in the Hoosier state. Job openings are plentiful.
Southern Indiana officials and business leaders have attracted significant new employers to the area in recent years and enabled other employers to expand existing businesses, small and large. There’s no need to explain the multiple ways that improves the health of the community.
But, employers won’t continue to relocate or expand if they can’t find workers.
Just a little over 100 years ago, the automotive industry started to perfect the assembly line and revolutionized the manufacturing industry. But, what it failed to do was recognize employees as more than workers who were easily replaceable because the required skills were minimal. Not true today.
We live in a world more dependent on skills and training not anticipated even a decade ago.
The step Amazon has taken in helping to educate its current and future workers and the steps the state is taking in helping to prepare students and families for opportunities beyond 12th grade offer unlimited opportunities.
What’s ahead for our area and our nation depends on our current and future workers.
Let’s continue to build on the examples before us and make sure nothing deters us from this path.
