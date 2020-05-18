The deadline to submit election-related letters to the News and Tribune is noon May 26. The original deadline of May 25 is Memorial Day, so an extension was granted to allow for mail deliver the next day. Letters sent by email must be time-stamped by noon May 26.
Letters received after the deadline will not be published. Likewise, any letters submitted on deadline that raise a new issue will not run. Letters that exceed the 600 word limit are unlikely to be published due to high volume of submissions.
The last day election letters will be published before the Primary is May 29. Indiana’s Primary election is June 2.
