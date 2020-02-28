I could only roll my eyes a couple of years ago when a Republican candidate for the General Assembly called his Democratic opponent a “socialist.” They were running to represent a rural, mostly agricultural district, and I didn’t see much in either’s speeches, mailings or platforms that smelled of socialism. In fact, I couldn’t distinguish between their positions on nearly any issue.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had been using the term for three or four year to label President Barack Obama and Washington Democrats “European socialists.” Presumably including the European qualification distinguished Obama’s alleged sin and McConnell’s claim from the harsher forms of dictatorial socialism practiced behind the Iron Curtain by the Soviet bloc. But McConnell knows that is little distinction for older people who tend to associate the word with brutal regimes rather than with the mostly popular social safety net programs of Europe. (By the way, Sweden and Germany are democratic socialists, their people largely happy with government health care among other benefits but do not live under repressive regimes, enjoying free and fair elections.)
Republicans know most voters, especially those in rural Republican strongholds, will recoil at the term. Whoever is the Democratic nominee for president, she or he will be branded a socialist or at the very least a member of a socialist party.
When this campaign season began, it was generally believed that all Democrats planned ultimately to get behind a candidate with the single, most important qualification: “Who can beat Donald Trump?” There was to be no sulking and sitting on their hands by disappointed followers of unsuccessful primary candidates as Bernie Sanders’ supporters did in 2016.
Unify the party to get rid of Trump, who poses a threat to our democratic institutions and standing in the world and work out intra-party differences down the road. Presumably, that would be a moderate, slightly left of center candidate who would not scare off those Republican suburban women voters appalled by Trump.
Bernie Sanders isn’t a middle-of-the-road Democrat; technically he’s not even a member of the Democratic Party, referring to himself as a Democratic Socialist. When a reporter interviewing Sanders refers to him as a socialist, Sanders is quick to correct him: “Democratic socialist.” As if that matters to voters in places like Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, where Trump eked out narrow wins in 2016. Sanders also has a puzzling habit of finding some obscure virtue in dictatorial revolutionaries. Should Sanders prevail in the Democratic primaries, will those suburban Republican women and independents who seem so crucial to the outcome of 2020 vote for socialist Sanders over reckless Trump?
I doubt it. Joe Biden or one of the other moderates needs an impressive win in South Carolina Saturday, impressive enough that some of his or her moderate competitors realize it’s time to coalesce behind one candidate. After all, Bernie has received fewer votes than the moderates totaled.
The worst scenario for Democrats is for the top of the ticket to drag down congressional candidates. Democrats gained control of the House two years ago by running on “kitchen table issues” and winning some seats in previously Republican districts carried by Trump in 2016. Democrats desperately wish to hold the House and harbor some hopes of capturing the Senate. Sanders would make both more difficult.
It’s not hard to envision television ads by McConnell describing his Democratic opponent — say retired U.S. Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath — as a socialist or at least associating with socialists from up east. It will be hard to beat McConnell in any case, but it might make a difference for senators Susan Collins of Maine and other vulnerable Republicans in the Senate, which might determine which party is in the majority.
Side note: Happy birthday to McConnell who turned 78 on Feb. 20. I believe that makes him the same age as Jim Bunning when McConnell and others said Bunning was too old to run for re-election in 2009 and 2010.
