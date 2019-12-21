Donald Trump is the third U.S. President to be impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives. Neither of the first two was convicted in the Senate, and I don’t for a moment believe Trump will be.
It requires 67 Senators to vote for conviction which, given the current makeup of the Senate, would require 20 Republicans to vote to convict. And that isn’t going to happen unless something even more scandalous is revealed before the vote. But even that might not be enough to force Republican Senators to consult their consciences rather than their re-election prospects.
The Republican Party — no matter how often its members proclaim it — is no longer the party of Lincoln. Frankly, it hasn’t been for some time. But it has now indisputably become the party of Trump. That has driven some fairly well known people out of the party including columnist George Will, conservative Congressman Justin Amish, and former Congressman Charlie Dent.
I know more than a few Republican office holders and activists who privately condemn Trump but won’t say so publicly. Several congressional reporters from national media outlets say many Republican Senators privately grumble about Trump but also will not say so publicly.
The reason is simple: they’re afraid Trump supporters will abandon them in a Republican primary for a Trump supporter. Look at South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham who used to emulate John McCain but would be an embarrassment to McCain now if the former POW and Arizona Senator were still alive. Graham initially called Trump a “nut job.” In October, Graham called Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria “a stain on America’s honor.” Now he dismisses the charges against Trump and tells us he’s had his mind made up about impeachment in advance of trial.
That brings us to Kentucky’s Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader who will control the impeachment trial in the Senate.
Trump and McConnell are about as unlike as two people can be. One has zero self-discipline while the other is as disciplined a politician as I’ve ever known. Trump is bombastic and crude; McConnell is generally polite and reserved even as he sticks the knife in an opponent with some sarcastic comment or well-aimed television ad.
McConnell labored for years to build today’s Republican Party of Kentucky and he, more than any other person, turned the state red from blue. But just as he was on the cusp of realizing all his dreams — turning Kentucky Republican and becoming Senate Majority Leader — his party began to morph into something alien and unexpected.
Watching from afar, one had to wonder if McConnell worried [former Gov. Matt] Bevin, who seems to have become friends with Trump, might challenge McConnell’s bid for another term next year and Trump might endorse Bevin.
So, despite the Constitution’s requirement that senators sitting in judgment of an impeached president “shall be on Oath or Affirmation,” McConnell has already declared his allegiance to Trump, telling Fox News, “Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with the White House counsel” and that “there will be no difference between the president’s position and our position...”
I’m fairly confident that’s not the way the Framers envisioned it working.
— Ronnie Ellis is the former statehouse reporter for CNHI Kentucky and writes a weekly column. Follow him on Twitter @cnhifrankfort.
