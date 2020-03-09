As Republicans have captured control of statehouses across the South, including Kentucky’s, they’ve followed more or less the same agenda.
Once the GOP gained a supermajority in the Kentucky House to go along with the one it enjoyed in the Senate, they moved quickly to enact right-to-work laws, restrictions on abortion, and making it easier to own and carry all sorts of firearms.
Now they’ve turned their attention to voter photo identification, a campaign promise by new Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams, a respected expert on campaign finance laws.
I understand why some may believe that voter impersonation — voting under another’s name — occurs frequently. Stories of voter fraud are legion in Kentucky, especially in Eastern Kentucky and a number of high-profile criminal cases have no doubt added to the impression.
But none of those cases involved voter impersonation. In fact, I read about a national study not too long ago that found three — that’s right three — confirmed cases of voter impersonation across the entire country in the 2018 elections. Kentucky precinct officers already may ask for a photo identification under current law although they are not required to do so. Fraud in Kentucky is far more likely to involve absentee ballots than voter impersonation.
Where such laws have been enacted and voter roll purges have occurred in some southern states, the impact has been to depress turnout, primarily among African Americans and other minorities. And those groups, especially African Americans, tend to vote Democratic.
(Those accustomed to dealing with licenses, county clerks and other government officials wonder why some are intimidated by such requirements. But many African Americans already believe (accurately) they are profiled and picked out of the general population in greater numbers by the police. I’ve known highly respected African American judges who’ve been stopped by police “on suspicion” whose only crime was “driving while black” as one victim put it. So don’t just blow off those voter depression fears.)
Nearly every politician in both parties frequently calls on the public to vote in greater numbers than it has in recent years, rightfully noting it is a special right and one not enjoyed in lots of countries. I’m sure they’re sincere. But sometimes you have to wonder.
While on the subject of African American voters, they seemed to have re-framed the battle for the Democratic nomination for president almost overnight.
Going into the South Carolina primary, Bernie Sanders appeared to be the front runner and more and more the likely nominee while the original front runner, Joe Biden, seemed to see his bid slipping away.
But African Americans compose about 60% of the South Carolina Democratic vote, and Biden has always been popular among blacks. Then Jim Clyburn, the highly respected African American Congressman from South Carolina, endorsed Biden and Biden rolled up an impressive win. That prompted other “middle of the road” Democrats like Amy Klobachar and Pete Buttigieg to drop out and endorse Biden.
The favorable showing in South Carolina carried over to the Super Tuesday primaries in 14 states, where Biden won the popular vote in 10 of them — often with the strong support of black voters. The next day, Michael Bloomberg, another “middle of the road” Democrat, dropped out and threw his support behind Biden.
Sanders and many of his supporters see a conspiracy in all of this and in one way they’re correct. The “moderate” wing of the party does not believe a Democratic Socialist who wants to nationalize health care can defeat Donald Trump. And regardless of ideology or policy, Democrats most want to beat Trump.
There was an encouraging sign for Democrats in Tuesday’s vote: turnout was significantly higher than four years ago. That might indicate Democrats are serious about defeating Trump regardless of the party nominee.
The question is will the loser and his constituency fall in behind the eventual nominee — or sit and sulk as many Sanders supporters did in 2016?
