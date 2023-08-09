The latest U.S. employment report showed that the nation’s job engine decelerated from prior months but is still elevated compared to historical norms. The nation added 187,000 jobs last month, a whisper compared to the blowout months last year that averaged almost 400,000 per month. Even though the payrolls engine stuttered, the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. The slowdown in payrolls is not close to a recession, and the decline in the unemployment rate supports the tight labor market narrative.
Manufacturing saw a small decline in payrolls, and the change in the past three months is basically flat. In fact, since January, employment in durable goods manufacturing has also been flat. And the latest report on manufacturing by the Institute of Supply Management shows that U.S. manufacturing suffered another month of contraction. The Index hit 50 in October 2022, and has been under 50 since. An index above 50 signals expansion, and below 50 implies contraction.
Some say that U.S. manufacturing is going through its own recession. The industry was riveted by the surge in demand from pandemic era stimulus, and the coincidental slowdown in services spending. Add in supply chain challenges, and the industry faced a significant backlog of orders. This order backlog drove production demands and employment in the industry. The boom in manufacturing, brought about by a record surge in good spending, is beginning to unwind, however.
So why is U.S. manufacturing seeing somewhat of a slowdown? It is all part of the aftershocks from the COVID economy. Some of the initial challenges were tied to the availability of workers. Reduced workforces and plant shutdowns due to COVID-driven issues contributed to supply chain challenges and the ability to simply meet production demands. About at the same time, the U.S. launched massive stimulus programs, pumping a lot more cash into households. This then led to a surge in goods spending and retail sales. This surge in good spending could not be sustained unless households saw significant increases in income or were willing to take on a lot more debt. At some point, goods spending would normalize, and manufacturing would then see slowing production. The national slowdown in manufacturing is part of the normalization process, as orders decline, and inventory stocks are reduced. The slowness is also evident in nationwide manufacturing job openings. Openings peaked at about 1 million in April 2022, and have declined to 582,000 in June 2023. Reflective of overall labor market tightness, manufacturing openings, while declining, still exceed the number unemployed in the industry.
Whereas U.S. manufacturing is going through a soft patch, we are not seeing the same in Louisville Metro or across Kentucky. In fact, Louisville Metro manufacturing is growing payrolls at a rate that exceeds total payrolls, and Kentucky manufacturing growth exceeds U.S. and Indiana. Over the past year, Louisville manufacturing added more than 3,000 jobs and Kentucky added roughly 8,000. Indiana is down almost 2,000 over the year. The differences are linked to motor vehicles and transportation equipment manufacturing. Kentucky is seeing gains in these transportation sectors, and Indiana is seeing declines. The decline in Indiana is likely due to the heavy concentration of RV trailer manufacturing and the reduction in production and RV shipments, down more than 40% from last year. Towable RVS, part of trailer manufacturing, are suffering the greatest decline, down 52% in shipments compared to last June (as disclosed by the RV Industry Association).
The next big issue for manufacturing will relate to productivity, output produced for every unit of input, such as labor or capital. As manufacturing shifts from other countries back to the U.S., an attempt to move production closer to home, productivity gains will be essential. Without a surge in productivity, domestic manufacturing will not be able to compete on the global stage. Moving production to the U.S. will boost manufacturing employment, but we can expect that much of the gains to productivity will be capital-based, such as machines and robots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.