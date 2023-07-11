This year was supposed to be an almost certain recession.
Last year, some models were predicting a 100% chance of a recession, and the yield curve inverted (short-term Treasury rates higher than long-term Treasury rates), a reliable indicator of a recession ahead. Households were experiencing 40-year high inflation rates, and interest rates that impact consumers, such as car loans and mortgage rates, had skyrocketed. All this was going to break the consumer, thus putting the economy in a recession. The recession that was perhaps the most anticipated ever, has yet to arrive. It will not arrive this year, and perhaps the worst might be over, avoiding a recession altogether.
The markets tumbled last week with the release of the ADP employment report, a monthly report based on payroll processing. The report exceeded all expectations and showed that the economy increased jobs by almost 500,000. This was a classic case of “good news” being “bad news," and all three equity markets, The Dow, S&P, and NASCAQ, declined. A strong employment report gave more evidence to the Fed that its work is not complete, and the expected interest rate increase in July is all but certain. What was peculiar about the strong market reaction is that the ADP report is very volatile and can differ significantly from the subsequent BLS Employment report, perhaps the most important economic release.
The reliability of the ADP report was in question with the release of the BLS Employment report a couple days later. The BLS showed that jobs created during June had slowed to 209,000, the smallest increase since late 2020, below market expectations, and much lower than the ADP number of 497,000. Even though this showed deceleration from prior months, 209,000 is still a high number, relative to historical norms. Extracting the number of government-created jobs, the largest contributor to the overall gain, private sector payrolls were less than 200,000. Even with the increase in June, government employment is still 161,000 below pre-pandemic levels. The report also showed that the nation’s labor force notched upward just a bit, but the labor force participation rate was flat. The increase to the labor force also came with a reduction in the unemployed. This resulted in the unemployment rate dropping by 1/1oth of a point, to 3.6%.
The consumer makes up more than 2/3rds of the U.S. economy, and despite the headwinds of inflation and higher interest rates, consumers remain quite resilient. Measures of consumer confidence, such as the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence and University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment both saw noticeable increases. While both measures are at historic low levels, both have been on an upward trend from the lows of 2022. In general consumers are feeling a bit more optimistic. Job quits, which is another way of looking at employee confidence, increased in May and by a noticeable amount. Even though overall job openings declined, openings remain elevated and significantly higher than the number of unemployed. The pace of job growth has declined, but workers know that the labor market remains tight.
Improvements to consumer optimism can be traced to moderating inflation rates. While still higher than the Fed’s preferred level of 2%, measures continue to show moderation. The Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the PCE price index, increased by a tenth of a percent in May, and for the year, declined to 3.8%. The core measure, which excludes food and energy, remains elevated at 4.6%. This has also come down but is still too high for Fed comfort. Over the next several months, we will continue to see a decline in headline price indices, but the stickiness will be with the core rate. The core rate will continue to decline, but at a slower pace than the headline number. Moderating prices will continue to boost consumer confidence, providing some support to consumer spending. The market awaits the next release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) this week. If the CPI comes in below market expectations, look for a significant increase in equity markets. Look for a strong reaction if there is progress on the core rate of inflation, but if the number comes in higher than expected, it will be a tough day for stock markets.
To be sure, the economy is not out of the woods yet. Significant challenges remain, but with the current situation, primarily linked to labor markets and the consumer, 2023 will avoid a recession. My economic outlook from last November called for a recession within 12 to 18 months. That would put a recession in the last quarter of 2023 or the first half of 2024. As of now, we can kick the recession to next year. It is not entirely clear if the recession of 2024 will even arrive, even though the yield curve has been predicting a recession since last year and continues to point in that direction. Could this time be different? We will need to look at the data as it comes in, but the way that data are shaping up, we could be past the worst part of the most anticipated recession that never arrived.
