An eye on the economy can gain much by simple observation.
Behind the mounds of economic data produced by the government daily are the people behind the numbers. It’s the behavior of consumers and businesses that serve as the origin of such data. Observation, like economic data, can also tell us a lot about the consumer, the largest component to gross domestic product (GDP), and what happens with the consumer will often be a key factor in economic projections. One observation data point is from the recent July 4th celebration at the downtown New Albany Riverfront. The crowds were massive, the largest I’ve ever seen. Yes, it is a free show, but the turnout is indicative of how consumers want to spend their time and money.
During the pandemic, it was difficult to access services. Leisure and hospitality establishments had either shut down or operated with curtailed operations. At the same time, households were flush with cash due to stimulus and the lack of spending on experiences, such as theatre, travel and other forms of hospitality and entertainment. So, households went out and spent money on goods, anything from home improvement, furniture, sporting and outdoor equipment and RVs and campers. In fact, the economy had experienced an increase in goods spending never previously observed. Meanwhile, services spending suffered a big drop due to the shutdowns and was slow out of the gates as the economy reopened. Since that time, services spending has boomed, and is now higher than pre-pandemic levels. The behavior of the consumer, whether on goods or services spending, will determine the fate of the U.S. economy for the rest of the year, and into next.
Four-decade high inflation and increasing interest rates last year were destined to break the backs of the consumer. The inverted yield curve, a reliable predictor of past recessions, was pointing in the direction of an upcoming recession. As we’ve mentioned previously, that has yet to occur. Examining the state of the consumer might offer some cues as to why. Full disclosure. My economic outlook from this past November called for a recession in the last quarter of this year, or the first half of 2024. The recession, however, would be a very shallow one, and would not even feel like a recession for some. No recession this year, and we are getting close to declaring no recession next year.
The most recent boost to consumer optimism is tied to trends on the inflation front. The Bureau of Labor Statistics last reported that the annual change in the CPI declined to 3.0% in June, down from the prior month of 4%. The core rate, which is CPI less food and energy, also declined, from 5.3% in May to 4.8% in June. The “stickiness” of inflation, sometimes described by officials and economists, refers to this core rate. The core for June came in under the consensus estimate and declined .5% from May to June. Even though the core rate had been declining since September 2022 where it peaked at 6.7%, this was the largest monthly drop since. The significance of this report was that the narrative for two additional interest rate changes this year changed almost instantaneously. Yields on 2-year and 10-year Treasuries dropped as soon as the report was released. Financial markets were pricing another hike in July, but the probabilities favor this to be the last hike. While two hikes are still possible for the rest of the year, that scenario is now unlikely. As inflation continues to moderate, consumer optimism will increase, providing further support to the service economy. Declines in the 10-year Treasury rate will also bring relief to mortgage rates, providing additional support to consumer confidence. The latest Michigan consumer sentiment survey saw a big jump in optimism, with the index coming in at 72.6 compared to 64.4 of the prior month. To be sure, consumers are still in the doldrums when we compare current levels of sentiment to historical levels. But the optimism is on the upswing. The Conference Board consumer confidence measure is more favorable and has been trending upward since July 2022.
In addition to a resilient consumer, another reason for kicking any recession back to next year rests with the labor market. There was some slowing earlier this year, as evidenced by a rise in jobless claims, but these increases have now receded. The latest jobless claims declined to 228,000, from the previous week of 237,000. Job openings have declined but remain abundant, with 1.7 job openings for every unemployed individual. Historically, the number of unemployed typically exceeds job openings. Since the Great Recession, unemployment exceeded job openings from 2009 to 2018, for example. Starting in 2018, openings then began to exceed the number of unemployed. The pandemic hit, unemployment skyrocketed, and openings collapsed. Since 2021, openings have far exceeded the number of unemployed, and have not receded as expected. Job quits, another measure of employee confidence, have come down, but are still higher than the level that existed in early 2020.
Another reason for trending consumer optimism is due to the growth in hourly wages. The last employment report showed hourly earnings increasing 4.4% over the year. When you compare this to a rate of inflation of 3%, the growth in wages is now exceeding the cost of living, unlike last year with inflation hitting 9%.
While challenged with overall higher prices, consumer finances are still in better shape overall. Existing homeowners are enjoying gains to home equity, and this will serve as additional tailwinds for consumer spending. Home equity loans had declined considerably since the Great Recession, but the last few months have seen an uptick. Consumers are beginning to tap into this additional wealth, and this will support consumer spending.
Household debt service ratios plummeted coming out of the pandemic but are now at levels that existed in early 2020. While currently higher than two years ago, levels of household debt service are considerably lower than levels that existed at the Great Recession, for comparison. Delinquency rates on consumer loans and credit cards have been trending upward the past year but remain considerably lower than levels that existed around the Great Recession. Household net worth surged during 2021 and 2022, and then declined with last year’s bear market. Net worth is once again on the upswing, and just under the peak that existed in March 2022, serving as a buffer to household financial challenges and providing a lift to consumer confidence.
We’ve heard a lot about soft and hard landings over the past year. With indicators over the past couple of weeks, the narrative is going to increasingly move in the direction of a softer landing. We will see no recession for the remainder of 2023. If we continue to see moderating prices, and I think that is the case, there will be no additional hikes past July. Disinflation will support consumer moods and spending, and a tight labor market will serve as key support to any slowing economy, which is still expected. A soft landing may in fact be the best-case scenario of 2023 and into 2024.
