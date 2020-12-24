Details about the War of 1812 are not as widely known when compared to the Revolutionary or Civil Wars.
This war has been referred to as the second American Revolution as the still young United States of America still had issues with its freedom. During this war, several Federal Buildings and the White House were burned causing the loss of many military records. The search for remaining War of 1812 records can be revealing if found.
In my own research, I obtained copies of the records for my ancestor. Keeping in mind that photocopy machines were not in existence at that time, I found where the original family Bible record was torn from the Bible and sent as proof with a pension application.
This was an amazing find for me but was most helpful to descendants of the brothers and sisters of my direct ancestor. Before this Bible record was found there were no documents available to prove that their ancestors were brothers and sisters to my line.
Each 1812 war file is different so not everyone can expect to be as lucky as I was but could still find valuable information not found anywhere else. “At a glance – War of 1812 Research – Updated Edition” by “The War of 1812 Preserve the Pensions Project” and Rebecca Whitman Koford has recently been published. This four-page laminated folder is a guide to searching for records on War of 1812 soldiers.
This publication will save anyone searching for these records an enormous amount of time in learning exactly what to do to obtain these records. The four-page guide is available for $9.95 plus $5.50 shipping from Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc., 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 229, Baltimore, MD 21211-1953 or 1-800-296-6687. For more information, a website is available at www.genealogical.com
Zoom program on maps
The Louisville Genealogical Society is again offering a program in January on Zoom at home from your computer.
Kelly Dunnagan is the Kentucky History & Genealogy librarian for the Louisville Free Public Library. She directs the Kentucky History Room on the second floor of the original Carnegie south wing of the Main Library, built in 1908.
The program, “Sanborn Maps” will be presented Jan. 12 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps have been produced for over a century and more than 660,000 maps chart the growth and development of more than 12,000 American towns and cities (1867-1970).
Sanborn maps are large-scale plans of a city or town, drawn at a scale of 50 feet to an inch. They are valuable historical tools for urban specialists, social historians, architects, geographers, genealogists, local historians, planners, environmentalists, and anyone who wants to learn about the history, growth, and development of American cities, towns, and neighborhoods.
They are large-scale plans containing data that can be used to estimate the potential risk for urban structures. This includes information such as the outline of each building, the size, shape, construction materials, heights and function of structures, and location of windows and doors.
The maps also give street names, street and sidewalk widths, property boundaries, building use, and house and block number. The maps provide electronic access to large-scale historical maps.
Family historians with an interest in a certain building or area may be able to determine when buildings were built and follow these buildings through many decades. Sometimes sizes of buildings change as additions are made to the building. Registration is required by using the following link: http://bit.ly/SanbornMapsProgram
