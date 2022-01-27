The “List of Free African Americans in the American Revolution” is a new book by Paul Heinegg and contains records from Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, and Delaware.
If you are one of the lucky ones to have an ancestor listed, there is a good bit of information included for that person.
This could lead to further clues as one researches. A listing with a key to sources informs the researcher where a source was found. Following the Revolutionary War section are the same type of records on the French and Indian Wars and Colonial Militia with sources.
This paperback book is available for $25 plus $5.50 shipping from Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc., 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 229, Baltimore, MD 21211-1953 or 1-800-296-6687. A website with many other books is available at www.genealogical.com.
‘PERSONS IN THE TREE’
The Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society will host “Persons in the Tree” by Bob Sterrett on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library at 180 West Spring Street.
Bob Sterrett will expose some of the people hiding in his own family tree. Attendees are invited to share personal stories of their own illustrious ancestors. Masks and vaccinations are highly recommended. A meet and greet will begin at 6:15 in the auditorium at the New Albany Library. The public is welcome.
PROVING UNRECORDED EVENTS
Kentucky Genealogical Society will present “Using Indirect and Negative Evidence to Prove Unrecorded Events” with Thomas W. Jones, PhD, CG. The program will be Thursday, Feb 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. as a Zoom meeting.
Information hidden below the surface or totally absent helps researchers reconstruct events, identities, and relationships that no record specifies. Such hidden information is indirect or negative evidence.
This session discusses the qualities of both kinds of evidence, which are easily misunderstood. It also describes uses of indirect and negative evidence, and it gives examples of applying those uses to solving genealogical problems.
Thomas W. Jones, PhD, CG, is a well-known genealogical researcher, writer, editor, and educator. With nearly 60 years of research and teaching experience, he frequently lectures, teaches, and writes about genealogical methodology. He wrote the textbooks Mastering Genealogical Proof and Mastering Genealogical Documentation and chapters in Professional Genealogy and Advanced Genetic Genealogy.
He is past president of the Board for Certification of Genealogists and was co-editor of the National Genealogical Society Quarterly from 2003-2018. The program is free to KYGS Members and $15 for non-members. An annual membership is $20 and there are many other benefits of being a member. To register for the Zoom, go to kygs.org/ and at the bottom of the page is registration information. Membership information, if desired, is available on the same page.
‘FINDING FAMILY IN 1950 CENSUS’
As the availability of the 1950 Census on April 1 approaches, more societies are having programs about this event. Louisville Genealogical Society will host “Finding Family in the 1950 Census Before it is Searchable” on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 1:00 p.m.
Betty Darnell will discuss this topic as a Zoom presentation. This session will cover the tools available to you to search by location: State, County, City or Township, and Enumeration District to locate your family before actual census searches are available. Registration is required and may be found at kylgs.org/ by clicking on Events.
