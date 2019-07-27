Family genealogical research has completely changed with the addition of digital records. A researcher needs to only log on to a genealogical site, push a few buttons, and then add that information to their own family tree. That is all well and good if the information is correct and has documentation to back that up. Especially with online family trees, mistakes are copied from family tree to family tree. Some are very blatant mistakes such as finding a death certificate and then several years after that a person dies with the same name. Obviously, these are two different people with the same name, but many only copied the online information and did not look at what was being said. The “old school” method of actually looking for physical records is time consuming but keeps researchers from going down the wrong path. Courthouse records are always a must and church records can be a wonderful find.
"How to Find Your Family History in U.S. Church Records: A Genealogist’s Guide” by Sunny Jane Morton and Harold A. Henderson has specific resources for major Christian denominations before 1900. For those ancestors who affiliated with a religious denomination, church records can give information which can be found nowhere else. A problem arises in how to find the needed records as denominations merged, local churches merged, and where are the needed records housed in the present. The book covers first how-tos for family history research in church records and then delves into the different denominations. This very in-depth book is available for $29.95 plus $5.50 shipping from Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc., 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 260, Baltimore, MD 21211-1953 or 1-800-296-6687. A website is available at www.genealogical.com.
• There will be no DNA Special Interest Group meeting sponsored by the Louisville Genealogical Society (LGS) in August that normally meets at the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library. The group will meet again on Sept. 5 at the same location.
• The Southern Indiana Genealogical Society will host a “meet and mingle” on Aug. 1 with light refreshments at 6:15 p.m. and a program at 6:30 in the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library Strassweg Auditorium, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany. The program topic has not been announced. For more information, visit sigsweb.org or phone Sue Carpenter at 812-923-9124.
• On Aug. 13, LGS will present “German Influence in Kentucky” by Lynne Hollngsworth. The program will feature German ancestors who migrated to Kentucky and the Ohio River Valley and the influence they had on areas where they lived. On Aug. 27, the program will be “Digging Deeper: Lesser Used Court Records” and will be presented by Deborah Campisano. In early research we learn to use records such as censuses, wills, vital records, deeds, and published family histories. If all questions are not answered by these records, it is time to learn about other records such as county court records which include Minute Orders & Circuit Court Case Files. Both meetings will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1000 South Hurstbourne Parkway (at Linn Station Road), in Louisville.
Vicky Zuverink is a past president of the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society. Queries are free and must include both a date to establish a time period and a location where the people lived. Please include your email or postal address so you can be contacted by someone interested in your family. Submit queries to Vicky Zuverink at vzuverink@gmail.com
