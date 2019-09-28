On Oct. 3, the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society (SIGS) will host the annual “Hoosier History and Heritage Celebration” at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds Newlin Hall. A drop-in pioneer social will begin at 6 p.m. with local history and First Families displays and music by Indian Creek Bluegrass Band. The Falls of the Ohio Archaeological Society will exhibit regional artifacts. Surveyor David Ruckman will show equipment used in retracing the Indiana Wilderness Road, a route used by early travelers of the territory. Light refreshments will be served. Attendees are welcome to dress as pioneers.
At 7 p.m., the Louisville Sons of the American Revolution Memorial Color Guard will open the formal program. New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan will officially proclaim “First Families of Floyd, Clark, and Harrison Counties in Indiana Day” and “Family History Month” in the city. Guest speaker Melissa Wiseheart, Indiana History Librarian at the Floyd County Library, will tell about the early history of the three counties. Honorees with verified direct ancestors in the tri-county area before 1841 will receive certificates.
The First Families Legacy Project is cosponsored by the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society and the Floyd County Library Indiana Room. For more information about the Celebration or First Families, visit sigsweb.org or call Donna Kepley Foster at 812-923-3492.
———
“Samuel Boone: Patriot & Kentucky Pioneer” will be the topic on Oct. 8 at the Louisville Genealogical Society’s (LGS) meeting. Helen McKinney, a descendant of Samuel Boone, will speak about the brother to Daniel Boone and Samuel’s life and adventures. Samuel was often along for the famous journeys of Daniel Boone. The meeting will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1000 S. Hurstbourne Parkway (at Linn Station Road) in Louisville.
———
Nancy Simmons Roberson will present “Genealogy Tool Kit — Learn to create a Research Plan” at the LGS meeting on Oct. 16 at the Bon Air Regional Library, 2816 Del Rio Place, Louisville. The workshop will cover the basic steps to set up a research plan to aid in finding your ancestors. This workshop is presented twice that day from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Internet access is available for notebook or laptop.
———
Jeffersonville Township Public Library is proud to announce a new digitization project, running from now until April 30, 2020. At the end of the project, researchers and genealogists around the world will have free online access to audio recordings of interviews with people who lived through the Great Flood of 1937. Interviews were recorded on audio cassette. The digitization project includes interviews with approximately 35 Jeffersonville residents, as well as interviews with workers from the Quartermaster Depot, and a rediscovered interview about the concrete industry in Indiana. This project was made possible by a grant from the Institute for Library and Museum Services, administered by the Indiana State Library. For more information, email dstepro@jefflibrary.org or call the Jeffersonville Indiana Room at 812-285-5641. The main library is located at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville.
— Vicky Zuverink is a past president of the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society. Queries are free and must include both a date to establish a time period and a location where the people lived. Please include your email or postal address so you can be contacted by someone interested in your family. Submit queries to Zuverink at vzuverink@gmail.com.
