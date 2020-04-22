Non-essential workers sit at home, not so much twiddling our thumbs but wrestling with the looming threat of layoffs, inaccessible health care and maybe the end of the world. One hand fishes at the bottom of a chip bag, the other scrolls through whichever social media site makes us the least anxious.
We ask ourselves, and each other, the same questions about Covid-19 and its impact. When will things go back to normal? What was normal, even?
These questions are natural, as our aspirations are so often driven by nostalgia in the U.S. — an entire winning presidential campaign was built on the hope that we return to some previous version of ourselves.
But we absolutely cannot return to business as usual when it comes to designing and carrying out our elections. As we prioritize social distancing measures, states have had to reconsider the ways in which they carry out elections. It is dangerous to gather in groups of any size, and the reality of in-person voting is often plagued by long lines.
Many states, including Indiana, have widened voter access to protect the safety of their citizens. This is a good thing. It should not have taken a pandemic for some of our top state-level elected officials to reassess our approach to fair elections, but here we are.
The Indiana primary election was pushed from May 5th to June 2nd. Eligible adults can register to vote online. Voters should take advantage of no-fault absentee voting — we do not need to list a specific reason to vote absentee. The process is relatively easy: to request an absentee ballot, visit the IN.gov website.
Neighboring states have handled the primary election in various ways. Voters in Ohio received news that the date of their primary would be pushed back. The state will host its first mail-in only election, a decision applauded by many across the country.
In Wisconsin, the question of whether the Governor could change an election date without the consent of the state legislature made it to the State Supreme Court. Both courts sided with the legislature, and the state held their primary election in person, as planned. There were fewer polling places than usual, but poll workers and voters felt they were endangering their lives to participate in the election. Many experts considered the Wisconsin primary a dangerous example of voter suppression.
Our elections were designed to leave some people out of the process. The history of voter suppression in this country is a storied one, complex yet clear. Attempts to expand voter access have ranged from sweeping legislation, such as the Voting Rights Act of 1965, to small-scale solutions, such as longer open hours at polling stations.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a public health crisis, already deepening the existing cracks in our policies, institutions and cultural norms. Some believe these problems are new, but those who are most impacted by poor policy have long understood our society’s failure to protect vulnerable people.
Indiana consistently ranks as one of the worst states for both voter engagement and turnout. Through my internship at Women4Change, a statewide organization working to improve the lives of Hoosier women, I have joined the larger conversation about voter access in Indiana. This work was always important to us. But as we consider the ramifications of COVID-19 on our communities, we believe the need to expand voter access is increasingly urgent.
With each new election, we risk a missed opportunity to invite marginalized groups into the political process. Our elected officials must pass legislation to make the political process immutably accessible for all eligible voters, including voters with disabilities. We must consider diverse perspectives as we reimagine the future of our elections, both in Indiana and across the country.
