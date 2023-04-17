Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds Today... ...Frost Possible Late Tonight... Winds will come in from the west today and may occasionally gust to near 40 mph. This may make travel on north-south roads, such as Interstates 65 and 75, challenging for high profile vehicles. Winds will slow down tonight as temperatures drop. By sunrise temperature readings will dip into the middle 30s, with areas of frost possible in sheltered rural locations.