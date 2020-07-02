My grandson lost his job at a ski resort in Colorado after early closure due to COVID-19. His employer paid each worker two weeks salary, and advised them to apply for unemployment. He wasn't having that. Single, with no dependents and in good health, my grandson used his stimulus check to relocate, add to his tool collection, and begin work as an electrician apprentice.
In his June 27-28 column, Daniel Suddeath points to reasons why Southern Indiana businesses are having difficulty filling positions. His note of lack of child care and fear of contracting the virus, or spreading it to vulnerable household members, are realistic and valid concerns, and legitimately keep willing workers from entry or rejoining the workforce. That's the situation for a single mother of two, temporarily sidelined from her job at an outpatient surgery center. She considered taking a lesser paying job, but with children on the learn-at-home plan, and no child care, she had no choice but to apply for unemployment. "First time ever," she said, "but we had to eat."
But for others, the allocation of continued unemployment benefits seems very much like a paid vacation, at government and taxpayer expense. There are jobs, lots of them, in good-paying fields for those who can and want to work.
Every household and business needs electricity, clean water and drainage, heat and air conditioning... but the number of skilled individuals to fill these positions is considerably less than the number of those retiring from these professions. The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) says that every year 7,000 electricians enter the field, but 10,000 retire. The average annual salary for an electrician in Indiana is over $51,000. My Dad, a proud union electrician, was able to support our family of 11 on his salary without government assistance. My grandson said the electric company that hired him "...didn't care that I have dreadlocks and tattoos. They just wanted me to show up at 6 a.m., ready to work." He logged in 20+ hours of overtime every week.
The work in skilled trades is seldom glamorous. I remember Dad pulling on his long, woolen underwear and Carhartt's to work on the Sherman Minton bridge. Werner VanKleef, owner of a local HVAC company, comments about working in the HVAC field, "The work is physically demanding and strenuous at times, but the rewards are worth it." And Richard Stemler, of Stemler Plumbing Inc. of Jeffersonville, adds, "We work day and night, in all kinds of weather" ... "and sometimes get wet and dirty." But he adds, "We'll take you right off the street and train you."
The road to a skilled trade traditionally started in a shop class at a high school, or in a training center, often associated with a trade union. And a willing worker and learner can earn a salary, commensurate with experience, while attending school, says Dennis Ettel of RKR Inc. electrical services. "We'll send employees who work during the day to attend classes one night a week at the four-year Independent Electrical Contractors program."
Job security in the trades is pretty reliable. VanKleef noted that "We are an essential service. A good journeyman HVAC technician will never have to worry about where his next paycheck will come from." Both VanKleef and Stemler add that there have been no layoffs in their companies, even through the recession of 2008. But VanKleef laments "... it is tough finding young men AND women who are interested in the trades." Although still relatively few in number, women are adding to the number of trade workers. My granddaughter, undaunted at all of 4'11", entered an HVAC training program in Norfolk after her service in the U.S. Navy. She finds her size to be an asset. "I can squeeze into small spaces where the men can't fit," she says optimistically. (They do have to special order her tiny work boots!)
I refuse to believe that trucks need to sit idle because of a shortage of workers. Tell the young people you mentor about these opportunities. Encourage them to look seriously at a shop class at an early age.
Talk with local employers in carpentry, electricity, plumbing, HVAC for hiring and learning. Explore opportunities as an ironworker or pipefitter. For those with a high school diploma (or equivalent), a Workforce Ready Grant pays for tuition and fees to become a welder. So many possibilities for a solid future!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.