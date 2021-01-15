NOTE: The Indiana Maternal Mortality Review Committee published its findings in December 2020. Of the 63 pregnancy-related deaths identified, the majority occurred postpartum, and the most common contributing factor was substance abuse disorder. Accidental overdose was overwhelmingly the leading cause of death. This is part two of an op-ed by State Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville. Part one was published in the News and Tribune on Friday, Jan. 15.
It is easy for us to point fingers, to judge my patient as careless and irresponsible for abusing drugs and then getting pregnant. Yet she, and others, suffer from a disease. And like her, poor decisions by healthcare providers who treated her initial injury with opioids — which led to a methamphetamine addiction — were partly responsible.
When the disease escalates, and lives are lost, we seek solutions for the poor outcomes, while not providing prevention in the first place. Here is where we fail miserably, and what we can do better. This is not a criticism of the report. It is beyond the scope of the study, but certainly deserves attention and action.
The traditional way to get birth control — make an appointment, wait in the providers’ office (sometimes a long time if the doctor is off delivering a baby), stand in line at the pharmacy — is often a challenge for even the most compliant woman. A person in the grip of a drug addiction is not going to do that. Seeking drugs consumes thinking, and planning to prevent pregnancy is not a priority. Yet the consequences of not using birth control can be devastating.
When asked, my patient desperately wanted birth control. But the best I could offer was an injection which would last for three months. She would have welcomed a contraceptive implant, which could have been easily placed in her arm at the bedside. It literally takes five minutes. But the hospital won’t stock it, as they have to eat the cost for unused systems. Social Services sought to get her on the waiting list for a drug treatment center, but experiencing methamphetamine withdrawal anxiety, she left the hospital abruptly.
Thus, an opportunity to help protect this woman from pregnancy for the long term was lost.
Make birth control more accessible. Provide it free or at a very low cost. And make it available to those on the fringes of society, wherever they may be. The argument is often made that access to birth control will encourage widespread sexual activity. It does not. But lack of access definitely results in more unintended, unplanned pregnancies.
Nearly half — 49% — of pregnancies among Indiana women are unintended. For some, it’s an unexpected joy and welcome addition. But for others, especially those in the death drip of drugs, it contributes to a downward spiral, affecting women, children, the grandparents and foster parents who frequently raise the survivors. The financial burden for the state runs in millions of dollars.
More specifically, have contraceptives available before inpatient discharge from the hospital, and personnel who are able to administer it. The emergency department, where encounters with individuals with substance use disorders are frequent, offers a real opportunity. Imagine that physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant, trained in reproductive health, could place an implant prior to the patient leaving the unit. It may add to the workload of these providers, but larger medical centers could staff a provider dedicated for that purpose, much like they staff a sexual assault crisis nurse, and the long-term benefits of fewer unintended pregnancies born to drug-addicted mothers would more than offset the cost.
Syringe exchange programs offer a unique opportunity to provide birth control. Drug treatment centers should offer, not mandate, birth control. Here, persons with substance use disorder must make regular visits to legally obtain their medication. Having an on-site nurse practitioner would eliminate so many barriers. As a State Representative, I tried last year to make this happen. It was rejected.
For all women, access to reliable birth control is often problematic. Another piece of legislation I authored would allow a woman to obtain oral or transdermal birth control, or pills and patches, at her local pharmacy, without an office visit. So a woman in a rural area, an hour from a provider, could obtain reliable contraception on a weekend at her local pharmacy. Or someone who cannot take off work during the day can get her birth control at night.
Perhaps in moments of lucidity, even the woman addicted to drugs might have the wherewithal to prevent pregnancy if she did not have to encounter the disapproval and stigma encountered in an office. Any access is better than what we offer now. But, disappointingly, this bill was not heard either.
We can do better. Perhaps the Indiana Maternal Mortality Review Committee could take on this new challenge. Or perhaps my colleagues in the state Legislature will listen and confront this problem head on. It is not about hearing my bills, but the stories of those women who are too often shamed and silenced.
My patient was a real example of the consequences of not addressing the prevention of the leading cause of maternal death. For the least of our children, families, and the economy of our state, we must do better.
