Week after week this winter we have been alerted to an oncoming winter weather disaster. The predictions for accumulations range anywhere from one flake to 78 inches. Is this winter worse than others? How much snow does our area usually get during a typical season?
Maybe just as importantly, how accurate are the organizations that predict our weather? According to the government's NOAA weather organization, a forecast within 24 hours is accurate almost 95% of the time. For a prediction three-days into the future, the accuracy level drops to 80%. A forecast five or more days into the future is correct only about half of the time.
How does that kind of accuracy compare to other areas of expertise? Joe Burrow, quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, is completing a remarkable season. His passing completion rate is pushing 80% thanks to an amazing finish. Kenny Anderson, quarterback the first time the Bengals went to the Super Bowl, finished his career at 59%. Boomer Esiason, the quarterback the second time, ended his career at 56%.
The farther into the future the prediction, the more variables that enter into the picture affecting the outcome. When was the last time your March Madness brackets were perfectly accurate? The same problems occur with predicting the weather.
Who does the best job predicting weather? According to hyperlinkinfosystem.com, the most accurate weather forecasting is accomplished by AccuWeather, a weather website and mobile app. Others in the top five include The Weather Channel, RadarScope, Dark Sky and Weather Underground.
This year our area saw no snowfall in December. We had a couple of rounds of snow in January. The total accumulation is a little more than three inches, below the average for the season. Usually by the start of February we have had about 6.7 inches total.
When forecasting weather, think of the atmosphere above us as a constantly flowing river. If the current shifts even as much as 30 miles, the temperatures can shift as much as 5 or 6 degrees. Is that really a big deal? It can be.
Let's say our area is going to get an inch of rain. If the temperature is at 34 degrees, that inch of rain becomes wet snow. An inch of rain produces seven inches of wet snow. Two degrees less and the inch of rain adds up to 10 inches of snow. Drop down to 28 degrees and the snowfall will reach 15 inches.
How much snow should we expect in our area? Over the past 10 years, the month of January has averaged just over 2 days of snow and a total of 5.4 inches. February usually totals just a day and a half of snow with a total of 4.6 inches. March usually comes in at just under a day of snow and a total accumulation of 3.7 inches. Typically, on one or two days a year the area gets a snowfall about 5 inches deep.
Even though winter weather has been in the news headlines several times this year, the numbers really don’t even compare with the big snowfalls in the area.
There was a record-breaking 19 inches of snow by Jan. 20 in 1978. It was also the longest period of time where at least one inch of snow was on the ground. In Cincinnati that year, there were places where the Ohio River had frozen thick enough that people drove cars on the water.
Another snowy day in history belongs to the year 1994 when a little over 15 inches blanketed the Louisville metro area. It was the most snow accumulation at one time in the region. Snow that year was followed by a mass of cold air, sending temperatures plunging as much as 22 degrees below zero.
Feb. 6, 1998 was the second deepest snow amount in our area with about 16 inches on the ground. Major road problems forced a State of Emergency to be declared for most counties in the area.
There was a strange series of weather events around Easter in 2007. The end of March saw temperatures topping out into the 80s when a severe cold front moved through the area. Temperatures dipped to the 20s for the mornings of April 5 through April 10. Area crops were damaged to the tune of millions of dollars.
Another ice storm traveled through the area on Jan. 26 through Jan. 28 of 2009. Property damage was extensive. Our area saw over 200,000 homes losing power. It took up to 10 days to restore power, making it the largest power outage on record.
The Center for Disease Control urges people to prepare for winter storms ahead of time. Winter storms can bring cold, power failures, loss of communication and difficult travel. Prepare for the storm by planning ahead. Create emergency kits for your cars and your home. Bring pets inside if possible. Regardless, make sure they have access to unfrozen water.
Develop an emergency communication plan with your family and close friends. Check on elderly neighbors who have more difficulty moving about. Fill your prescriptions and necessities ahead of time.
Prepare now so that you can stay safe during the challenges of winter storms.
From the Catbird Seat, the winter weather is impacting my spirit and peace of mind. Puxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter weather. The Cincinnati Reds play their first spring training on Feb. 26. That is less than three weeks away — bring on the warmer weather!
