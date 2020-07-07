Personally, most of the time the COVID pandemic remains a perplexing enigma. The effects are seen in how life unfolds each day. Business and industry have altered their schedules or closed indefinitely. Entertainment opportunities have changed. Even the way we celebrated Independence Day was different this year.
But most of our activities are trying to find a way to stagger down life’s pathway, even if the street is no longer labeled “Normal Avenue.” Schools are unveiling plans for opening again in the fall. We are out and about a bit more, donning our masks and being careful to keep our distances.
But the disease remains invisible. To my knowledge, no one in my circle of friends and family have the COVID-19 virus. How it affects people remains an unknown. The death statistics are overwhelming. As of July 2nd, Floyd County had 370 confirmed cases, with 44 resulting in death. The infected percentage compared to Floyd’s population is 0.4817%. There are 5 hospitalized right now, 2 in ICU on ventilators.
Clark County had 627 confirmed cases that have also resulted in 44 deaths. The percentage of the population infected is 0.5419%. Eight people are hospitalized, 3 in ICU but only 2 on ventilators.
Jefferson County in Kentucky has had 3,991 cases with 196 deaths. The percentage of the population infected there is 0.5202%. Thirty-nine are hospitalized. Twelve people are in ICU care, with 11 on ventilators.
The statistics are real but they aren’t personal. They are close to home but not in the house. But yesterday a conversation with a friend made the disease more actual. His uncle in Texas has the disease. The man is on a ventilator, fighting for his life. He is approaching his 30th day in the hospital.
The family was quarantined and tested, resulting in two weeks of worry and harsh inconvenience. The symptoms of the disease started with a shortness of breath, followed by a hacking, dry cough. No one thought much about it. The heat of the summer air produces those fleeting symptoms every year. Sounds like our days in the Ohio Valley.
A slight fever ensued, elevating overnight. The following night resulted in a nightmare that is still continuing. Disoriented, scared and gasping for each breath, emergency medical professionals were summoned to rush the man to the hospital. The family waits, at times more patiently than others. The one’s life they had once taken for granted now lay in the balance.
The chances are increasing that you may know someone like this family. The disease may have already become more personal to you. Perhaps you are the family. Perhaps your days and nights are really different now.
My night ended with time simply spent staring at the stars, searching for the meaning for the stuff of this earth in a place far from it. The morning broke with a golden sunrise, most spectacular in its simplicity and its consistency.
It created a pledge to not take things for granted; to notice more and to be thankful. Personal health and well-being for a man in his 60s is not a guarantee. Employment continues while many search for work. A roof covers my head. Family wanders in and out of its doors each day. The routine becomes meaningful as each word of this column is typed, chances to express creativity, to share opinions and to impact others become reality.
In the house this morning, my wife scurried about getting ready for the weekly trip to the grocery store. An adult daughter busied herself finishing work-related tasks online. When was the last time you spent so much time with your partner and children? Time spent inside also brings about a realization that things run more smoothly when we all work together as a team. My resolution is to be more thankful for my family.
Shopping for groceries brought another round of thankfulness to the front of the mind. Toilet paper and paper towels were back on the shelves in ample supply. Fruit, vegetables and meat filled the bins. The store was busy and crowded, but there was an awareness of others that seemed refreshing. Push and shove were replaced by pauses to look and a polite nodding of the head. My resolution is to be more thankful for “normal” and to be more aware of the others that are in “my normal.”
As the line for check-out slowly progressed, a police officer stepped in by the customer service area just to make sure all was well. Are there enough words in the dictionary to thank the efforts of the police, health care workers, emergency service providers, transport workers and essential workers, like the woman at the cash register? My resolution is to be more thankful for the people who work so hard to serve me.
As it is time to bring this column to a close, a keyboard and a monitor are putting their stamp of approval upon the efforts. Had it not been for technology, this column would not be completed nor delivered. We could not have worked from home, finished the semester of college classes, nor helped our children who had online classes. The quarantine times would have separated and isolated us, had it not been for the numerous calls, chats, Facetimes and texts from family and friends. Who knew that Zoom would mean more to me than it does to Mario Andretti? My resolution is to be thankful for the ways my life is easier — and better — because of the intelligence of others.
From the Catbird Seat, inconvenience breeds discontent, but it need not spawn ingratitude. Perhaps the pandemic can spur us to be more aware of the importance and the value of others.
