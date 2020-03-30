The first article that I wrote for the News and Tribune paper was penned days after the tornado furiously cut a path through Southern Indiana. The March 2012 twister mowed down trees and demolished homes, forcing Hoosiers to make decisions of life and death within minutes. At the time I was serving as an assistant minister at Eastside Christian Church. Publisher Bill Hanson wanted a column to address the issue of where God is during our times of tragedy. He graciously asked if I would write such a column.
Since that time, I have drafted light, inspirational columns; deeper, religious compositions; editorials that addressed national and local issues; and features that shared my love for baseball, music and travel. Never in my wildest imagination did I dream that today I would be covering the events of and our response to the coronavirus.
In less than a decade we have come full circle, wondering again where God is when life’s smooth pathway becomes a tumultuous ride. Perhaps just as important, we ponder the question, “How should a person of faith respond to a crisis that few anticipated and none have experienced?”
Change catches us by surprise. We don’t like our plans thwarted. The unknown causes mental anguish and stress. We want our road mapped out. We want to know how long the journey is going to take. We want the trip to be problem-free. We are surprised because we didn’t know it was going to happen, or we would have planned differently.
God is not surprised. The illness and our response to it does not find God wringing His hands, wondering what He should do next. There is no need for God to hold a press conference each day, keeping us up to date on His changing opinions and response. Before the foundations of the earth were laid, God understood today’s turmoil. While our feelings, anxieties and plans are dependent upon time, God operates beyond the constraints of time.
If these events do not surprise God, how should people of faith respond to these unique circumstances of life? Four ideas stand out.
First, the events should affirm to us the fragile nature of everything about our lives. Peter, James, Job, Isaiah and the Psalmist all teach the same thing: human life is like grass; the grass withers and the flowers fall (Psalm 103:15, 1 Peter 1:24, Job 14:2, James 1:11, Isaiah 40:6). “Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom” (Psalm 90:12).
There are very few places that have not been touched by the disease. Governments around the world are taking aggressive actions to contain the virus. Why are authorities responding so promptly? Perhaps the global crisis is teaching us that we are not as strong as we think we are.
Second, life is not in our control. We know that some things are beyond our ability to manipulate and maneuver, but we like to believe that we control our destiny. Truth is we do control significant parts of life today. The illusion of control is a bubble that the coronavirus has burst on several levels. We cannot control the virus at this point, although like many illnesses, we likely will produce a vaccine.
We cannot control how we are infected. Like the “six degrees of separation from Kevin Bacon” it is impossible to measure who infects whom. We all are connected in an amazing way. Authorities trying to contain the spread of the virus create more leaks in the dyke. The closing of restaurants create an addition strain on the already depleted shelves of the grocery stores. The stores are having difficulties placing orders with their suppliers. The panic that was already prevalent is now spreading faster than the virus itself.
Are we in control? Really?
Third, choose to be gracious, not selfish. While we cannot control the virus or how others respond to stress, I can control my actions and reactions. Here are some applications. While stress may cause tempers to be short and patience to be thin, let your response relinquish your need to seek revenge or an advantage. When you go shopping, purchase to supply your needs for the day, not your desires for the year. Do I need bottled water when it is still coming from the faucet? Do I need eight cases of it?
Graciously choose to limit your words of complaint. We all are in this boat together. We all have stories of misfortune and inconvenience. Instead of unloading on everyone you see, share your story with one trusted friend. Finally, keep your eyes open for those less fortunate. Many Americans live paycheck to paycheck. Work is now on hiatus for several industries. The elderly and those already suffering from other illnesses seem to be most susceptible.
Finally, determine where you are putting your trust and hope. Is it in the government? Authorities have responded to crises before — some with success, some with disappointment. Is your hope in your possessions or savings? The stock market roller coaster should answer that question. Is it in your job? Today, ask those in the airline industry, cruise ships personnel, restaurant employees and automobile manufacturing workers. Who will it be tomorrow?
From the Catbird Seat, all of us are looking for answers to today’s crisis. Those of us who have been around for a while know that today’s crisis will give way to tomorrow’s calamity. Our life is but a vaper, and the answers to life seem to be blowing in the wind. Jim Elliot’s best-known quote is, “He is no fool who gives up what he cannot keep to gain that which he cannot lose.”
