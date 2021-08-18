The on-going political volley between Andrew Cuomo and the public may be coming to an end. This past week, the governor of New York said that he would resign his office within 14 days. Amidst a variety of accusations spanning decades, the latest disputes involving sexual harassment has pried open his grip on power and ended his reign in government.
The announcement comes during several investigations that point to the conclusion that the governor made poor choices and abusive behaviors. The report’s findings raise again a question with which culture wrestles. Is this an issue of power corrupting, or is this evidence of a deeper problem? Are humans basically good or evil?
Deep inside there is hope that people are good people at their core. An acceptance of the evolutionary process leads many to conclude that people and society improve with age. Philosophers and theologians have debated for centuries whether people start from a good or evil nature.
Our discussion does not negate the myriads of principled individuals who give of their time, resources and talents for the benefit of others. Our minds are filled with images of goodness — health care workers caring for those who are near death’s door; teachers who risk their own health to nurture and educate children; and empathetic supporters protesting significant causes like racism and environmental concerns. Just as there is evil in the world, there is good.
How do we sort out the evil that seems to dominate the headlines, if not culture itself?
In the last Catbird column, we began to consider three important books worth placing on your summer reading agenda. Our first read discussed the importance of communication in every aspect of life. It is important to weigh the words we choose to utter. Today’s topic touches upon our nature and how it affects our behavior.
Morgan Scott Peck (1936-2005) was an American psychiatrist and best-selling author. His most popular literary contribution is the book "The Road Less Traveled," published in 1978. A Harvard University graduate, Peck earned his reputation from the book and from a practice that blended religious belief with the clinical observations of psychiatry.
Following the Road Less Traveled trilogy of books, Peck released "People of the Lie: The Hope for Healing Human Evil in 1983." Peck’s publishing history reflects his personal journey and growth as a writer, philosopher, psychiatrist and spiritual leader. His books reflect experiences from his observations from years of private practice in counseling. But they also describe his religious understanding of a spiritual realm that interacts with our day-to-day life.
In his introduction to the book, Peck writes, “This is a dangerous book.” He does not speak directly about our core nature, but he acknowledges the presence of evil. He says that we cannot begin to hope to heal human evil until we are able to look at it. “It is not a pleasant sight. This is not a nice book. It is about our dark side, and in large part about the very darkest members of our human community — those I frankly judge to be evil.”
"People of the Lie" is not meant to be an explanation of the doctrine of evil. Instead it offers Peck’s observations accumulated through years of religious study and psychological practice. The author’s perspective would be criticized by many today, but its concepts are worthy of at least consideration. Although Peck identified himself as Christian when the book was written, he had actually been a part of three different religions.
Peck argues that the common approach to evil is to explain it away, rather than trying to understand it and treat it. Evil is seen as the result of experiences or people from the past. Many choose to define evil as choices being made, often in a way that absolves responsibility.
Peck presents, “An individual’s evil can almost always be traced to some extent to his or her childhood circumstances, the sins of the parents and the nature of their heredity. Yet evil is always also a choice one has made — indeed, a whole series of choices.”
Instead, Peck chooses to call evil an illness or a disease. He defines disease as “any defect in the structure of our bodies or personalities that prevent us from fulfilling our potential as human beings.”
By labeling it a disease, we imply that the disorder is not inevitable, and that some sort of healing or remission is possible. Evil would become the object of study and research. The study would be conducted through the scientific method, and processes of treatment would be uncovered. Calling evil a disease also obligates our approach for its treatment to be filled with compassion and care.
Through his clinical experiences, Peck concludes that people who are evil attack others instead of facing their own failures. He concludes they do so because they don’t understand the nature of the disease they have. They also see no diagnosis, and no hope for remission or cure. These individuals work havoc in the lives of those around them.
Peck’s approach to explaining evil in the world is interesting and original. While the chapter on exorcism is a little far-fetched, his case studies on the presence of evil in the lives of individuals is interesting and fascinating.
The best thing about the book is that Peck offers the reader hope. He sees a hope in the treatment and processing of evil in the world, but also looks to a hope for the future. There is real hope for all of us as we struggle with our leanings toward evil and our attempts to find a pathway away from its snare.
From the Catbird Seat, learning to understand the nature and power of evil in the world offers us a chance to transform our behavior and our communication. "People of the Lie" is worth your reading as it challenges and encourages us in our lives.
