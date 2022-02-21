Chasing down a recipe for my wife's baking aspirations led me to the Oreo cookie website. Ironically, the site would not allow me to browse until recognizing that it was “using cookies in order to facilitate your navigation.” The warning sign made me begin to do some thinking about cookies.
Why in the world do they call website tracking devices “cookies?” The term was coined by web-browser programmer Lou Montulli in June of 1994. Montulli was an employee of Netscape Communications — do you remember that name — which was developing methods of e-commerce for web sites. The term actually comes from the old Unix programming concept of a “magic cookie,” a packet of data that a program receives and sends back unchanged.
The term magic cookie comes from the consumable fortune cookie, which is a cookie with an embedded message. Netscape used cookies to provide a way to reliably and securely build a “shopping cart” for visitors to a web page. You probably use this type of technology nearly every day.
Cookies are embedded into the fabric of American culture, whether they be wandering around in the browser of your media device or bursting warm from your oven. Iron Chef and cooking expert Bobby Flay thinks cookies “are sort of the unsung sweet.” Martha Stewart said, “Baking cookies is equal to Queen Victoria running an empire. There's no difference in how seriously you take the job.”
Wandering through the Oreo website reveals a filled cookie-jar of information about “milk's favorite cookie.” Oreo is the best-selling cookie brand in the United States, and it recently earned the same honor globally. Available in over 100 countries, more than a half trillion cookies have been sold.
The origin of the name “Oreo” is uncertain but there are several ideas floating around. The French word “or” means “gold” and the Greek word “oraios” means “beautiful” or “attractive.” Food writer Stella Parks noted that the name could come from the Latin “oreodaphne” which is from the laurel flowering plant family. She mentions that the original design of the Oreo includes a laurel wreath, and the names of several of Nabisco's cookies at the time has botanical origins, including Avena, Lotus and Hellicon.
The “Oreo Biscuit” was first developed by the National Biscuit Company — known today as Nabisco — in 1912. The company formed as the result of a merger of several biscuit companies. They were first sold for 25 cents a pound, which would roughly be about $7.00 today. The pound of cookies came in a metal canister with a clear glass top. The first Oreo was sold on March 6, 1912 to a grocer in Hoboken, New Jersey.
The biscuit was renamed in 1921 to “Oreo Sandwich” before becoming the “Oreo Creme Sandwich” in 1948. In 1974, its official name was changed to “Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookie.” What you may not know about the original was there were originally two flavors, the traditional chocolate with vanilla crème and also a lemon meringue flavor. Nabisco dropped the lemon variety in 1924.
Over the years, mergers and splits and corporate acquisitions find both Nabisco and the Oreo brand owned by Mondelez International since 2012.
Since its 100th anniversary in 2012 when it released the Birthday Cake Oreo, the cookie brand has released 65 different flavors. Some cookies, like Green Tea Oreos or Lemon Ice Oreos, are only available in certain countries. Others including Hot Chicken Wing Oreos, Crispy Tiramisu Oreos or Wasabi Oreos have very limited runs and sell through quickly.
Let's finish our tour around the Oreo with some interesting trivia. It takes 59 minutes to make an Oreo cookie. Each wafer is baked exactly 290.6 seconds at 400°F from above and 300°F from below. Add time for cooling and for adding the crème and combining the wafers and 59 minutes have passed. Each cookie is 29% crème and 71 percent cookie. With plants worldwide, about 92 million cookies can be made each day.
The total sales of Oreo cookies since the beginning would wrap around the earth 381 times. Stacked on top of each other, they would reach the moon and back five times. If every cookie had to cross the Kennedy Bridge, the toll would be – oh, never mind.
As amazing as the Oreo is, Nabisco is actually leading us astray. The Double Stuf Oreo really isn't. The filling in a Double Stuf is only 1.86 times bigger than the regular Oreos. Mega Stuf tops the regular crème by 2.68 times. My dentist is over 3 times happy for me. By the way, total cremery for the Oreo cookies annually cross the 123,000 ton mark. That's a lot of crème.
The design on the Oreo wafer is quite intricate. There are 90 ridges on every cookie. The cookies also contain 12 flowers, 12 dashes and 12 dots. Do not expect to find the 12 days of Christmas there. But don't be surprised if you go back to the bag of cookies more than 12 times. A 2013 study suggests that the combination of crème and cookie may be just as addictive as some drugs. I can stop eating these cookies anytime. Really.
Finally, how you eat an Oreo cookie may say something about you. Women are more likely than men to pull apart their Oreos before eating them. According to studies and surveys, people who dunk their Oreos are adventurous and social. Those who just crunch the cookie without thinking are easy-going and self-confident. Twisters are sensitive, artistic and trendy.
From the Catbird Seat, hope you enjoyed a little cookie madness today. Congratulations to the Oreo for 110 years of putting smiles on our faces.
