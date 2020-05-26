I miss baseball. Two days ago, the wardrobe included a T-shirt of the Louisville Bats. Yesterday, the shirt sported the logo of the Indianapolis Indians. Today, the Cincinnati Reds are being honored. The Yankees are waiting on deck.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to reverberate in our lives. The way we live and enjoy life changed dramatically from its first day. Of the things that are absent from the moments right now, baseball remains an echoing void. I googled the phrase to see if there was anyone else feeling the same way and several interesting results appeared.
Kevin James, the actor and comedic star of TV sitcom The King of Queens and several movies, has been posting YouTube videos chronicling each day during the quarantine. On Day 47, he misses baseball with the clever comic genius that can be James’ style. The actor suggests making a donation to Feeding America, perhaps in memory of baseball’s loss.
The search results included newspaper columns, blog postings, video clips and magazine articles. The Wall Street Journal contained an op-ed piece from Fay Vincent, the eighth commissioner of the sport. Vincent was no stranger to interruptions in baseball’s ebb and flow. In 1989 he presided over the World Series that was interrupted by a California earthquake. The next spring, he endured the spring training lockout, and later that summer, Vincent banned New York Yankee owner George Steinbrenner from participating in the game.
Vincent, who also continued baseball’s banishment of Pete Rose, commented after the earthquake that baseball is a game that knows its place, that it would “stand down until the games posed no threat to public safety.” Threads of that sentiment flavor our world today, but Vincent in his article admitted, “I miss the modest little game.”
The search also included dozens of images of America’s pastime. Rays of sunlight glistened from the sky, illuminating the hues of green across the newly mown field. The dust settled on freshly spread chalk lines, framing the portrait of a field of dreams. Dozens of lights shining brightly atop steel pillars, brightening the darkness, allowing the cowhide to be thrown after an evening’s dusk. Cheering fans believed this could be the year.
The internet also collects sounds, the sounds of the boys of summer. The crack of the bat. The unmistakable broadcasting voices of Harry Caray (the voice of the Cardinals, White Sox and Cubs), Vin Scully (Dodgers), Ernie Harwell (Tigers), Marty Brennaman (Reds), Mel Allen (Yankees) and Red Barber (Dodgers and Yankees) and others are on display.
Barber called his first broadcast at Crosley Field in Cincinnati, having never attended a game before. Barber is responsible for much of baseball’s language that is also missed — a “tall can of corn,” an outfielder going “back, back, back,” and even our phrase, from the “Catbird Seat.” Millions sat in front of their radios, feeling the ecstasy of victory and the agony of defeat, hanging on their announcer’s every word.
I miss the smells of the game — the fresh dew on the manicured grass, the corn popping in a puddle of heated oil in the concession stand, the crispness of the night air and the pointed smell of pine tar. Or is there a more invigorating and comforting smell than that of a Wilson baseball glove? If a company bottled the new leather smell and put it in a cologne spray, I would purchase it by the gallons.
I miss the tastes of the game. Is there anywhere on earth that a hotdog tastes better than at the ballpark? Mustard sews a jacket of spice around the meat. A coating of relish leaves more of a scent of pickle than a taste. There were more sprinklings of salt on a kernel of corn than the FDA would recommend. Somehow even the air you breathe has a fresh, crisp taste.
I miss the sounds you can hear at a baseball game. There is an incredible sound of a catcher’s mitt popping when a fastball is rocketed there by the arm of a skilled pitcher. Better still, the sound of the baseball whizzing through the air because you are close enough to the pitcher to hear it. Motivational speakers today become whimsical talking about a person’s sweet spot — the term comes from the place on a baseball bat where it fits perfectly against the size of a ball. The resulting meeting is a crushing rope to places hundreds of yards away.
I miss my grandfather’s baritone voice singing “Three blind mice” when the umpires emerged from the visiting team’s dugout to approach home plate. There is the sound that fans make responding to a bad call, when their home team was “that close” to scoring several runs, and the exhilarating explosion when the hero’s bat sends the ball into the left field bleachers. I miss the vendor’s enticing voice offering you a chance to “getchur popcorn here” or the “last call for alcohol.”
The experiences that baseball creates are remarkable, but the traditions and memories it stirs inside are priceless. A year ago, a couple of my adult children took their father to the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati on Father’s Day. The peaceful stroll up I-71 seemed more like a two-hour car wash. There wasn’t an inch of the stretch not soaked with precipitation. The game’s start was delayed almost two hours.
But for nine innings, the sun came out, the Reds found their bats, the pitching was superb and the home team’s victory set off fireworks. They won this particular game, but they had conquered our hearts decades ago.
Baseball is an American delicacy. Its bones form the foundation of a home that I do not want the corona quarantines and new norm to destroy. Repurpose it, refurbish it, reconfigure it, or even recycle it, but let’s find a way to reuse it. We should not be ready to give it up.
From the Catbird Seat, can I go back a few years and play some baseball? In fact, let’s play two games.
