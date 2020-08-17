August has always been a busy month in our household because of the start of school and family birthdays. Members on both sides of the family have birthdays during the month, some even sharing the same date. There have also been deaths in the family during the month, making it a difficult time to endure memories and loss. August stirs emotions for our family; perhaps it does for yours as well.
One particular family in our area is having a particularly difficult time with this month. Their daughter would have celebrated her 23rd birthday on the 19th of August. Instead, they laid her body to rest two days into the month. Today’s column is dedicated to her family, as well as others for whom August is a month of memories.
At one point in our family’s history, the handful of days between Aug. 18th and the 22nd honored five birthdays. My father and two of his grandsons shared the birth date of the 18th. The week was filled with celebrations from sunup to sundown.
The month, itself, was set aside to honor and celebrate Augustus, the first emperor of Rome, who reigned from 27BC until AD14. The month was chosen because it is the only month that starts on a unique day of the week. (That is true even today, except for Leap Year, when it starts on the same day of the week as February.) It was the time of several of the great triumphs of Augustus, including the conquest of Egypt. It also was the eighth month of the Julian calendar.
Several meteor showers take place within the month, including the Kappa Cygnids, the Alpha Capricornids, and the Perseids. Legend concluded that the showers were evidence of the mythological gods and goddesses offering celebration. Numerous religious holidays occurred during the month in ancient Rome.
Almost every day of the year remembers a special event and the days in August are no exception. Several of those days are attention-catching.
The first Friday of the month observes International Beer Day (sorry, it is too late to celebrate). According to the website internationalbeerday.com, the day is a global celebration which takes place in “pubs, breweries and backyards all over the world.” The Greek philosopher Plato wrote, “He is a wise man who invented beer.” Oscar Wilde said, “Work is the curse of the drinking classes.”
An old Czech proverb holds, “A fine beer may be judged with only one sip, but it’s better to be thoroughly sure.” Celebrate the day next year by learning the difference between lager and ale.
The 13th day of the month is set aside as International Lefthanders Day. This year was the 30th anniversary of the annual event, which raises awareness of the issues that lefties faces in a world designed for right-handers. It is estimated that about 13% of the population is left-handed, which would be over 700 million people. It is thought to be genetic as it definitely runs in families. Men seem more likely to be left-handed than women.
The celebration’s website lists famous lefties Mother Teresa, Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Walt Disney, Mark Zuckerberg, Jay Leno, Charlie Chaplin, Albert Einstein, Alexander the Great and Isaac Newton. Some of their challenges include finding a desk to write on in school, using scissors, swiping a credit card, using the number pad on a keyboard or playing a guitar.
The 19th of the month is known as World Photography Day. The day is an annual, global event celebrating the art, craft, science and history of photography. The website, worldphotographyday.com, suggests we share our best photos on social media that day with the tag #WorldPhotographyDay. The day seeks to inspire photographers across the planet to share their world with the world.
The day originated from the invention of the daguerreotype, photographic processes developed by Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Niepce in 1837. On Aug. 19, 1839, the French government announced the invention as a free gift to the world. Photographs can convey a feeling faster than anything. The old adage “a picture is worth a thousand words” surely holds true.
Celebrating this month may be more difficult than in the past. Share photographs of your loved ones through social media. Take time this week to share photographs that celebrate the story of your loved ones.
There is another day during August that deserves our attention. It isn’t International Pirate Month (arrrgh) or National Catfish Month or even a personal favorite, the start of the Hatch Green Chile Festival. It is a day that is remembered by many, but probably isn’t celebrated as it should be.
On Aug. 28, 1963, the March on Washington occurred as over 250,000 people attended a Civil Rights rally in Washington, D.C. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his now-famous “I Have a Dream” speech. We study its technical sides in speech classes. We are motivated by its passionate sides as we seek to speak about causes. The march was held days after my seventh birthday, and still creates a vivid image in my memory.
What a 7-year-old remembers about that march is that people carried Bibles and not bricks. The march didn’t produce fear, but hope.
We all have dreams, though generally not stated so eloquently nor as impactful to so many people. I dream of a time when politicians don’t bicker endlessly. Might someone in charge there one day say, “Recess is for school children; let’s stay here until we get the job done”? I dream of a time when we spend more moments talking about what unites us, than about how we are different. Isn’t it going to take us working together to rid ourselves of problems that just won’t go away?
From the Catbird Seat, the month of August gives us reason to celebrate, but the problems of the pandemic have changed how we honor the living and the dead. Let’s work together, and by doing so, actually honor both.
