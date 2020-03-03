This past week, I was faced with an unexpected circumstance that demanded quick and prompt action to prevent a possible crisis or disaster. The situation created an opportunity later to ponder the amount of uncertainty that regularly comes upon us. Consider the events of the week gone by.
Friday’s headlines on the Fortune.com website read, “After the markets’ worst week since 2008, Wall Street takes a deep breath and braces for Monday.” Registered investment adviser Stephen Akin noted, “I was a young broker with PaineWebber in October of 1987. There are a number of similarities in the market over the past few months.” An analyst blog called thisweekonwallstreet.com summarizes that Wall Street is “fighting a narrative of fear.”
Fear is the dominant emotion driving an enormous amount of the world’s information. The news service Reuters reports that “the coronavirus spread further on Friday, with cases reported for the first time in at least six countries across four continents, battering markets and leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise its impact risk to “very high.” Discharged coronavirus patients in China and other countries are testing positive again, weeks after being dismissed from quarantine from hospitals.
Governments around the world, and people across the neighborhood, are stockpiling medical supplies and canceling big gatherings to try to halt the spread of the flu-like disease. Local retail stores including Kroger’s and Walgreen’s have been out of surgical masks for over a week. Products like hand sanitizers are flying past the cash registers at an unprecedented pace.
Switzerland canceled next week’s Geneva international car show, the industry’s premier gathering, because of the outbreak. A local television station reported that “it is too early to tell” if the Derby and its accompanying activities would be affected, but at least one national paper ran stories this past week that the Kentucky Derby “may be in jeopardy of being canceled” due to the virus. The website qv.com has an article on “the growing list of world events canceled” and in addition to the car show, lists the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona which is the world’s biggest mobile phone trade show, and Facebook’s global marketing summit scheduled to begin March 9 in San Francisco as casualties.
News in the United States is not significantly better. A map on the website vox.com shows that almost no state escapes the epidemic of gun violence that infiltrates our country. While The New York Times reported that workplace shootings remain rare, the violence at a Milwaukee brewery last week was the 13th such incident since 2006 and left five dead before the shooter turned the gun on himself. Depending on your definition, it was at least the 11th mass shooting in the state in the past 15 years. Wisconsin had recently rejected new gun control laws.
Uncertainty doesn’t have to make the headlines to affect our lives. A trip to the tax preparation company results in a tax bill of over $3,000 that you do not have. Health scares, political worries, the death of a family member, or the arrival of divorce papers can burst our comfort bubble at any moment. It is easy to become stressed at not knowing what lies around the corner.
Sciencedirect.com links uncertainty and stress directly to our health. The site recently ran an article showing why the two cause diseases and health risks to our lives. They mention there is a biological tendency that when we feel uncertain, the characteristic of the brain is to attempt to avoid surprise — we tend to worry. Reducing uncertainty requires extra brain energy — we think about it often. Our brain “borrows” the energy from other systems, leaving them open to disease and illness.
While the stress of uncertain events takes a toll on our mental and physical health, we often overlook the impact on other areas. Both Psychology Today and The Atlantic Magazine websites recently ran articles describing how uncertainty fuels anxiety and stress-related emotions. The result of negative emotions can be clinical depression, but it may just dull our abilities to relate and respond to people correctly and positively.
When asked about his secret to happiness, philosopher Jiddhu Krishnamurkti responded, “Do you want to know what my secret is? I don’t mind what happens.” While that sounds very good, most of us cannot help but care what happens next. Many believe that we all look for certainty in our lives. We take a particular job with a certain future. We choose relationships in which we feel secure. We make choices for our children that seem to assure paths for their success.
The Jewish Board Clinical and Medical Services Division lists several ideas for coping with uncertainty on its website. While there are many ways to cope positively, it suggests that it is important for individuals to find what works best for them. It becomes apparent that adaptation is vital when under stress. The site emphasizes that depending upon the help of others is a way to assist with the routine tasks of the day. It also overcomes the loneliness that can often accompany problems and stress.
After my personal situation this past week, it required one night to simply decompress. The mind wandered through the mental “what could I have done differently” and “what could I have done better” questions. Figuratively and literally, the shoes were kicked off and the emotions began to relax and breathe easier.
From the Catbird Seat, while it is easy to understand the physical, mental and emotional results of uncertainty and stress in life, the effects on our spiritual self can easily be overlooked. When handling the amount of difficult decisions that are faced daily, it is vital that we renew, refresh and regenerate aspects of our spiritual lives as well. To neglect to do so may do significant damage to our spiritual health.
