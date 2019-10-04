Over the last several weeks, we have been discussing the growing impact that Alzheimer’s disease and dementia have on our society. We have seen that dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability that occurs through aging, and Alzheimer’s is a specific disease that accounts for between 60 and 80 percent of the dementia cases.
Although there have been some promising leads, new treatments for the disease have been slow to develop. Some treatments temporarily improve some of the symptoms of memory loss and problems with thinking, but they don’t stop the underlying decline and demise of brain cells. As more cells die, the disease continues to progress, or rather life digresses.
Future Alzheimer’s treatments may include a combination of medications, much like many cancers or HIV/AIDS treatments include more than one drug. While several areas are being researched and experimented with, two strategies are coming to the front of the industry caring for the patients with the disease.
Some treatments are trying to reduce the build-up of plaque forming in the brain and arteries. When toxic proteins like beta-amyloid and tau accumulate in the brain, they form plaque and tangles. Some say these plaques and tangles cause cell death, which leads to Alzheimer’s. Recent studies pinpoint alcohol consumption, smoking and high cholesterol and blood pressure as key risk factors.
Another answer to the plaques and tangles could be a good night’s sleep. A recent study shows a link between those with sleep apnea or who snore loudly are more likely to have increased amounts of tau in their brains. Similar studies have shown that those with fragmented sleep patterns had more beta-amyloid plaques than those who get a consistent eight hours of sleep.
In addition, growing evidence suggests that there is a link between Alzheimer’s and heart and blood vessel health. Researchers are investigating whether drugs that serve as blood pressure and other heart medications might also help people with Alzheimer’s. Other research suggests that lifestyle choices with known heart benefits, like exercise and a Mediterranean diet, may help prevent or delay the disease.
Another path to treating Alzheimer’s and other forms of senile dementia is experiencing astonishing results through the simple envelopment in music. I recently has a chance to sit down with Mark Maxwell and Jen Strickler from Maxwell’s House of Music. Can music really play a role in helping aging citizens connect with their past?
A grin explodes on Mark’s face. “Music is magic – more magical than anything.” They have witnessed folks in assisted living facilities literally come alive – out of a sleep as it were – when music from their era is played. “The rhythms, sounds and music is like a powerful medicine,” said Jen. A similar revitalization is documented on the Sundance Film Festival Audience Award-winning documentary “Alive Inside: A Story of Memory and Music.”
Mark isn’t the only one who is convinced of the power of music. John Carpente, founder and director of the Rebecca Center for Music Therapy in New York, says, “Meeting individually and within a group, elder clients express themselves and recall the memories that music sparks and stimulates. By listening to live music and being involved in live music-making experiences, a greater quality of life is possible.”
Mark believes that when we become engulfed in music, it is threaded into the fabric of our minds in a unique and powerful way. Hearing music that was a part of that tapestry reconnects our brain wiring and re-establishes thinking patterns. “It makes a positive change in moods and emotional swings. It gives people a sense of control over life.”
Music therapy has been proven to help some seniors restore and maintain health. It aids in their recall of memory, a real tool in fighting depression. The Older Americans Act of 1992 defines music therapy as “the use of musical or rhythmic interventions specifically selected by a music therapist to accomplish the restoration, maintenance, or improvement of social or emotional functioning, mental processing, or the physical health of an older individual.”
Music therapy for seniors has a plethora of positive effects. Music can help seniors with cognitive skills, processing their thoughts and maintaining memories. Many people associate music with past events. Hearing a song can stimulate a memory even many years after an event. For dementia patients, music from their earlier years has proven to be effective in producing a positive response and involvement, even when a patient is unable to communicate.
Music therapy can touch speech skills as well. Music has shown to help older adults answer questions, identify a process, make decisions, and even speak more clearly. Studies have proven that even when an Alzheimer’s patient loses the ability to speak, they can still recognize, hum and even sing their favorite song.
Some caregivers have difficulty in managing the agitation of their aging loved one. Playing music they enjoy can help relax the stress and ease the aggressive behavior. Ballads and lullabies may even help prepare the patient for bed time and routines which may be difficult or stressful.
Music can also inspire movement. With music comes dancing, even if the dancing is just the tapping of a finger or the bouncing of a leg. Increasing movement also escalates social interactions with others. It encourages bonding and communication, both of which alleviate feelings of loneliness, isolation and depression.
Music keeps us young. Mark and I wondered together if music, itself, is what keeps someone as old as Mick Jagger active and burgeoning enough to continue to perform a rigorous concert schedule.
As Mark said, “Music is magic.”
From the Catbird Seat, the scores from our staff are shouting Allegretto, Brio and Fortissimo to Mark Maxwell, Jen Strickler and the multitudes of talented musicians in our area who share the wonders of music with us all. Mark has been actively involved in music for over 35 years, passionately steering Maxwell’s House of Music in Jeffersonville and performing with The Louisville Crashers.
— Tom May is a freelance writer and educator, and a columnist for the News and Tribune. Reach him at tgmay001@gmail.com.
