As the political campaigns take center stage leading to the election, “fake news” is the ping-pong ball being bantered about by both parties. The term sends cringes up and down the spine, not because either word is difficult to understand, but because together, the words have embraced an unknown connotation that everyone is allowed to define. The fine line between news facts and news opinion has become so blurred it is impossible to navigate.
But fake news isn’t just about politics. In the last handful of days, fake news is wreaking havoc on the battlefield. A story outlines what the military is doing about it. Facebook sues a man who sold fake Instagram “likes.” Meanwhile in South Africa, fake news about an alcohol ban found people clearing the shelves, binge buying liquor.
The Associated Press recently ran a story from the Naples Daily News. The Florida city has several schools that are attempting to fight fake news by teaching “News Literacy.” In the same city, podcaster Tim Love has created a series called “Discovering Truth.” The former advertising vice-president of Omnicom Group asserts “Truth is not a statement. It is what you perceive is true. What we need people to understand is that their perceptions can be played with.”
Fake news seems as if it should be preposterous news. “Young child builds home-made rocket ship that lands on the moon.” You wouldn’t believe that sentence, neither would you share it with anyone, except to say “Did you hear what that silly writer for the paper said today?” Fake news isn’t news, or at least it shouldn’t be.
Perhaps the label should be changed to “counterfeit news.” The idea conjures up a different image, doesn’t it? A counterfeit 20-dollar bill would not sport a picture of Richard Nixon, but would be so close to the real tender that it would fool people. The purpose behind something counterfeit is to deceive.
Fake or counterfeit news would be easy to spot if the news were just about facts. Either this happened or it didn’t happen. Fox News recently carried a clip about “an angry mob attacked Kentucky Senator Rand Paul” after attending President Trump’s acceptance speech. An incident certainly occurred, film footage confirms the fact. Was the crowd angry? Was the crowd a mob? Did the incident warrant being described as an “attack” or did too many people simply bump into each other?
The words chosen by the reporter paint a picture of either what happened or what the reporter perceived happened. The reporter’s perception may depend upon which side of the aisle he sits, or upon who butters his bread. It may also depend on what the reporter wants your perception to be.
We wander back and forth between facts and opinions all the time. “The game was the poorest officiated game I have ever seen.” The statement might have been prompted by my team losing. It might reflect that of the two games I have seen, it was the worst officiated game. It could express my personal dislike for one of the officials.
Opinions matter – my opinion is finding its way to this page of the paper, hoping the reader will walk away seeing things differently and will then react differently. The style attempts to place “facts” on the table, desiring we all come to the same conclusion. Some will agree, some disagree, but perhaps we all will begin to consider and think.
What we call “fake news” today – the process described above – has been around for ages. What has changed is the number of places we can receive our news. From a handful of traditional media outlets, our news sources has burgeoned over the last few decades. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and dozens of other social media avenues invade our tablets and cell phones with information every day. There is even a web posting listed the top 50 fake news websites for 2020.
To say we have access to an abundance of information doesn’t even scratch the surface. In 1995 there were 23,500 websites on the Internet. In 2019 there were about 186 million active sites. Facebook was created in 2004 and today almost 70% of Americans use it. 43% of people in the United States say they rely on Facebook for news updates.
Repetition makes a fact seem more true, even if it is not. “Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth,” is a law of propaganda often attributed to Nazi Joseph Goebbels. Psychologists label this as the “illusion of truth” effect. Temple University psychologist Dr. Lynn Hasher first captured this idea in 1977. Studies since have proven this effect and explored its implications.
Hannah Arendt (1906-1975), a German-American political thinker, wrote, “If everybody lies to you, the consequence is not that you believe the lies, but rather than nobody believes anything any longer. A people that no longer can believe anything cannot make up its mind. It is deprived not only of its capacity to act but also of its capacity to think and to judge. And with such a people you can then do what you please.”
Countering the reach of fake news rests upon the shoulders of the consumer. We need to have the wisdom to discern the difference from facts and opinions about the facts. Our perceptions must also include the motivations of the speaker. They used to say “Money talks,” today it shouts and screams.
From the Catbird Seat, we must do our part to stop the spread of falsehoods and opinion masquerading as truth. Think twice before you copy something into your Facebook post. Question the source of your information before you repeat a rumor. Always mention your source so the reader can evaluate the information on their own.
