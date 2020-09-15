Each season of the year has its own unique flavor, but fall is a wonderful time, bursting with colors and reasons to celebrate. Events in the area provided traditions and structure for week after week of festival fun. Fall in Southern Indiana is indeed a magical time of the year, giving things to do and festivals to look forward to every weekend.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shipwrecked the smooth voyage of that cruise, hasn’t it? Favorite gatherings like the Lanesville Heritage Weekend, the Chautauqua festival in Madison, and New Albany’s Harvest Homecoming have either been dramatically altered or cancelled. Can the flavors of the fall still be savored?
Since you have already penciled in time each weekend for festival hopping, plan on spending one day exploring areas within driving distance of your home. One plan might encourage you to explore more of the areas where you attended festivals. If the Lanesville Heritage Weekend were a treasured destination, venture out a bit into the fabric of the community.
The small community in Harrison County boasts several seeable attractions. The area houses a couple of wineries, including the Turtle Run Winery, which occupies a beautiful setting on the way to Corydon and offers a wine and chocolate pairing tasting.
Closer to the Ohio River, the Brock Sampson-Hardin Ridge Nature Preserve offers rugged terrain, high ridge tops and steep slopes that most don’t envision when they think of the flat corn fields of Indiana. The preserve is a part of the Knobstone Escarpment and escaped the leveling effects of the ancient glaciers. A breath-taking view of downtown Louisville is visible from the knobs.
Take your adventure to the south and wander through the bluegrass to Bardstown, Kentucky. Head south and east on the Bardstown Road exit and follow traffic through Mount Washington into Bardstown. It is the second-oldest community in Kentucky, settled in 1780, established by 1784 and incorporated in 1838.
Nothing says “fall” like bar-b-que and several local restaurants line the roads to Bardstown. Brisket, ribs, pulled pork and chicken headline the menus, supported by baked and green beans and potato salad. Desserts feature incredible cobblers and often a bread pudding dripping with a honey bourbon sauce.
The small town has a traditional square, filled with quaint food and shopping. Two interesting items are likely to catch your eye. As Americans moved westward, Bardstown became the first center of Catholicism west of the Appalachian Mountain range. The Diocese of Bardstown was established in 1808 by Pope Pius VII to serve Catholics between the Appalachians and the Mississippi River. The Bardstown cathedral is the Basilica of Saint Joseph Proto-Cathedral.
Around the corner from the Cathedral sits the Old Talbott Tavern. The tavern opened in 1779 and establishes part of the city’s rich history. Several notable Americans have kicked open the tavern’s doors, including famed frontiersman Daniel Boone and future President Abraham Lincoln. Legend whispers the bullet holes in the upstairs wall were shot by Jesse James.
Distilleries abound in the area, including Jim Beam, Heaven Hill, Barton 1792, Lux Row Distillers and Maker’s Mark. Celebrate the bourbon spirit with the producers of the annual Kentucky Bourbon Festival, who have trademarked the moniker “Bourbon Capital of the World.” The Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey showcases the bourbon’s role in local history.
If you would prefer your adventure to have a more northern flair, you might decide to head north through Seymour and Columbus to the Hoosier town of Edinburgh. Another early settlement, Edinburgh was plotted in 1822 by a native of Scotland, which probably accounts for the name. Edinburgh occupies a portion of Bartholomew, Johnson and Shelby counties in the state.
If shopping is your forte’, Edinburgh Premium Outlets sports an impressive collection of familiar brand products for your family and your home. Almost 80 stores beckon your browsing with bargains galore. The outlet mall offers children’s play and baby care areas. While most of us think of shopping as an individual effort, shopping has become an enjoyable event for organizations and business’ groups and clients.
Tours can be scheduled to help keep your group together. Perks include special room rates in the area, shopping discounts, free gifts and many more things. The outlet prides itself in providing a flexible, customizable experience regardless of the size of your group.
If your taste in shopping prefers older items, the Edinburgh area features several antique stores and malls. The Exit 76 Antique Mall is close to the outlets and houses spots for almost 600 individual vendors. If you are a collector of memorabilia, jewelry, antique furniture items and household utensils, you will likely find something to capture your attention.
If you search for the unique in your antiques, Vic’s Antiques and Oddities has items for you. It isn’t a typical antique mall. It is more like people place a museum in their garages, then build metal buildings around them. From vehicles, tractors, fire engines and military items, the best way to describe the merchandise is “stuff.” One year they had a homemade submarine and an Army observation plane. The stuff will keep you coming back again and again.
Way back in the 1980s, the state of Indiana put the slogan “Wander Indiana” on its license plate. Many people thought it was a great slogan for the state. A larger number of influential people did not like it, thinking it painted Indiana residents to be rather backwoodsy and countrified. Even though it seemed longer, the plates were only issued for three years.
From the Catbird Seat, the slogan immediately popped into my mind to summarize our fall response to the COVID calamity. We need places to wander — away from the crowds, out of the house, and into a less stressful sanctuary of days gone by. Follow any point of the compass and make memories that will outlast this current crisis.
