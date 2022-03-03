Someone asked a few days ago, “Why is this column named the Catbird Seat?” Since it has been a couple of years now, it might be time to remind ourselves of the origins. “Sitting in the Catbird Seat” is an old expression that started in the American South. The phrase was popularized by baseball announcer Red Barber, who broadcast games for several teams, including the Cincinnati Reds. The term referred to someone in a superior position or a place of power.
In baseball, a hitter was in the Catbird Seat when the count on him was 3 balls and no strikes. The hitter could be choosey, and know the pitcher was probably going to try to take a little speed off the next pitch and make it be right over the heart of the plate. A team was in the Catbird Seat when they were playing a seven-game series and had already won three games.
My grandfather introduced the term to me. Growing up on the west side of Indianapolis, my grandfather loved baseball, and particularly loved the Indianapolis minor league team. We would go to as many games during a season as possible. To him, the term still meant “power,” but he felt the power was because someone knew the nuances of the game. A fielder would shade a little to one side because a particular hitter always pulled the ball. Knowledge of the game gave you an advantage.
For Grandpa, the Catbird Seat was the ability to “sit above” the game and know what was taking place because you could see everything about the game. I envied the people in the press box that could talk about the game because they had been around it so much. Broadcasters like Dizzy Dean, Pee Wee Reese, Phil Rizzuto, and Harry Caray shared stories about the game.
The term is used for the column indicating a desire to tell the whole story. The desire means two things to me. First we need to read about different kinds of stories. Often the news feels heavy and negative. We need to know of wars and turmoil on the other side of the world or on the other side of the street. But we also need to know that everything in the world isn’t bad. Balance in our understanding of the world puts us in the Catbird Seat.
But in Paul Harvey’s words, we also need to know “the rest of the story.” I can know the news through a headline. I can know why it’s news and how I can use the news in paragraphs. I am in the Catbird Seat when I know the whole story.
“Sitting in the Catbird Seat” is a phrase known as an idiom. Idioms are expressions that become fixtures in a language. The usage currently is often figurative, but most of the idioms at one time had a literal meaning. Let’s dig a little deeper into a couple of other idioms of the English language that you might use, but not know much about its origin.
Since we have been talking about the word “catbird,” have you ever used the expression, “Has the cat got your tongue?” We use it today to describe a person who is at a loss for words. The phrase has two literal origins. Soldiers from times before the Roman Empire used a whip called the “Cat-o-nine-tails.” The whip contained harsh bone or metal and could inflict incredible amounts of pain by shredding the skin. The pain was so severe that the victim literally could not speak.
Another source of the phrase comes from ancient Egypt, where liars and blasphemers had their tongues cut out and fed to the cats.
Let’s think about a phrase that is a little less gruesome. Have you heard someone say they were “buttering someone up?” The term means to impress someone with flattery. The meaning comes from a religious act from ancient India. The devout would throw balls of butter at the statues of their gods to seek favor and forgiveness.
The meaning of this next idiom is quite surprising. Have you ever used the expression to “not throw the baby out with the bathwater?” The phrase means not to get rid of valuable or important things with the things that aren’t necessary. In the early 1500’s, people only bathed once a year. What’s worse, people bathed in the same water without changing it!
The adult males in the family would bathe first, followed by the females. Children would be next in line, with babies receiving bath time last. By the time the babies got in, the water was dirty, clouded with soap and filth. The mothers really did have to be careful to make sure that the baby was out of the tub when the water was finally thrown away.
In our days of spiraling inflation, have you ever thought something cost “an arm and a leg?” We speak with this phrase when something is very expensive. The term originated from the 18th century. Famous individuals, like George Washington, would have paintings done. The picture usually included just the portrait with no arms or legs showing. If the person wanted an arm or a leg, the portrait would cost more.
Let’s finish today by talking about one more idiom. Have you ever tried to get information “straight from the horse’s mouth? The term did not come from television’s “Mister Ed.” (Some of you will have to look that one up!) The term comes from the early 1900s when buyers are said to have been able to determine a horse’s age by examining its teeth. This is also the reason that you should never look a “gift horse in the mouth,” as inspecting a gift would be considered rude and inappropriate.
From the Catbird Seat, thanks for taking the time to stroll with me through these phrases. You folks are just the cat’s meow.
