The individual who holds the office has been called “the leader of the free world” and “the most powerful person in the world.” Every four years the United States undergoes the potential for a peaceful transfer of power within its political arena. Many nations experience the transition in a less than congenial way. While our government does not endure violence and terrorism, our elections are not without scandal and turmoil.
Nov. 5, 1968, was supposed to be one of those uneventful transfers. Instead, it was a historical event that had both a past and a future.
Richard Nixon represented the Republican Party in the last presidential election of the 1960s. Nixon was no stranger to the national political scene. Eight years earlier, perhaps because of an embarrassingly nervous performance in front of television cameras, then-Vice President Nixon appeared unsure and unstable. In what many predicted to be an easy victory, Nixon lost the election to a suave and confident John Kennedy. A bitter Nixon left Washington, telling the news media they would not “have Nixon to kick around anymore.”
But eight years later, Nixon was the one doing the kicking. Before the end of his first term, with popularity and power flourishing, an “Enemies List” began circulating through White House aides, encouraging the use of the federal machinery to eliminate Nixon’s political enemies. To this day it is unclear whether Nixon knew about this list at the time.
In September 1971, before the 1972 election, “White House Plumbers,” a handful of men loyal to the President, broke into the psychiatrist’s office of journalist Daniel Ellsberg, looking for material that might discredit the work and authority of the author. Less than a year later, these Plumbers are arrested in the wee hours of the morning as they are in the process of breaking into the Democratic National Committee offices in the Watergate Building Complex in Washington.
Nixon needed no help to be re-elected. On Nov. 7, 1972, he defeated George McGovern with the largest plurality of votes in American history. Prosecution of the Plumbers begins and layers of the onion are peeled away, hoping to find an understanding of how much Nixon knew and whether the operation had been directed by him.
On Wednesday, Oct. 10, 1973, a television was rolled into the government class during my senior year at Avon High School on the west side of Indianapolis. The government teachers, Ms. Guthrie and Mr. Hensley, were on stage and encouraged us to quickly take our seats in the auditorium. Mr. Hensley’s words still echo in my mind. “You are about to watch history. The Vice President is going to resign and my fear is the President is soon to follow.”
Spiro Agnew resigned that day as Vice President due to the mass corruption while he was the governor of Maryland. On Aug. 8, 1974, Nixon abdicated his office by delivering a resignation speech in front of a nationally televised audience.
History teaches a single lesson. There is so much money and power available in Washington, some people will do whatever they have to do to control it. Those who don’t learn the lessons of history are destined to repeat them.
The events of history may be the same, but the way they are reported are quite different. There was no question in 1974 whether a crime had been committed. Even the most conservative news reporters admitted to those facts. The only question was how much President Nixon knew and when.
Years later, in 1998, the House of Representatives voted to begin impeachment proceedings against Bill Clinton, the 42nd president of this nation. While some incorrectly perceive the impeachment was because of his affair with Monica Lewinsky, the truth is the four articles of impeachment saw two perjury charges, one charge of abuse of power, and one charge of obstruction of justice. The senate did not come to the required two-thirds majority to follow through and process the charges. The failed majority resulted in an acquittal for the president.
Today, the third presidential impeachment in my lifetime has been completed and now awaits trial. The impeachable crimes are not the concrete breaking of the law, but the definition of not marching to the same drummer. You are guilty of the abuse of power. Define power. Define abuse. You are guilty of the obstruction of Congress. Can there be a greater oxymoron? This isn’t even the obstruction of justice, which at least can be definable. As we have seen over the last couple of years, it doesn’t take much to obstruct Congress.
Instead, the evidence that has been amassed only proves that partisan politics has an unbreakable “sleeper-hold” on the entire capitol government.
I would like to think that we would be outraged by this if the President appeared to be a nice man, a man of integrity. But the President — politician, entertainer, real estate tycoon, businessman — has a proven track record of driving everything while under some sort of influence and running amuck. Even if the evidence doesn’t shout “Guilty!” it wouldn’t surprise us if he is.
Maybe that is indeed the crime for which Trump is culpable beyond a shadow of a doubt. He has lived his life in such an obnoxious, arrogant way that he has made everyone mad. Strike the gavel. Proclaim guilt.
Let’s let the politician without sin cast the first stone, shall we?
From the Catbird Seat, in my lifetime it has become increasingly more difficult to justify what takes place on either side of the aisle. It is beyond time that we paved a new aisle.
— Tom May is a freelance writer and educator, and a columnist for the News and Tribune. Reach him at tgmay001@gmail.com.
